Jeremiah Gray had the best defensive game of the game in four seconds when San Miguel Alab Pilipinas scored an exciting 77:76 win against Hong Kong Eastern in the tenth season of the Asean Basketball League at Southorn Stadium in Hong Kong.

Gray blocked a potential triple game against Jon Siu from the east when the Filipino ball club got off to a great success on the street against the same team that ended the playoff round last season.

Alab importer Nick King ended the race with 24 points, including the starting basket with a lead of 65 seconds.

But his efforts were almost down the drain when his inbound pass resulted in injury to teammate Prince Williams’ rear area, who scored a final goal for Eastern seven seconds before the end.

Alab’s defense remained tough in the final game of the game, however, when Gray eliminated Siu, who had shot his last three shots in the last quarter.

Alab wasted almost an 18-point lead in the second half when Hong Kong stormed back behind Brandis Raley-Ross and Siu, whose threefold lead gave the home team a 4:39 lead.

With the win, Alab Pilipinas improved to 6: 3 and secured third place.

Jason Brickman had a season high of 16 assists but missed all but one of his nine attempts, while Sam Deguara, who played against his former team, scored 12 points and six rebounds.

Alab returns to the Philippines on Saturday to play Mono Vampire at the Caloocan Sports Complex on Sunday.

The scores:

Alab Pilipinas 77 – King 24, Williams 14, Deguara 12, Gray 11, Vigil 5, heading 3, Brickman 2, Domingo 2, Rosser 2, Caracut 0.

Hong Kong 76 – Raley-Ross 33, Costner 19, Holyfield 13, Siu 8, Guinchard 2, Ng 1, Xu 0.

Quarter: 23-14, 45-30, 63-60, 77-76.

