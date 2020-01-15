advertisement

After spending In winter 2019-20, Mollie Jepsen kept imagining what her return to the competition would look like.

Ultimately, it couldn’t have been better when the 20-year-old Whistler Mountain Ski Club Alaun in Veysonnaz [Switzerland] opened the Para Alpine World Cup season of the International Paralympic Committee with four podium finishes in five races.

Jepsen took first place in three races, including her season debut in the women’s Super-G on January 8th.

“I’ve had a lot of free time over the past five years due to various injuries and in the back of my mind it’s always a dream of mine – I want to win my first race back,” she said. “I wanted to show that I am back and that I am healthy.”

After the win, Jepsen said that she was a bit nervous in the race the next day, including a Super-G in which she finished second. However, she recovered with a Super G win on January 10th and a giant slalom win on January 11th.

“I was certain to have had a mistake in Super-G the second day when I finished second,” she said. “I was just a little bit nervous because I won my first race back. It’s a high level, high stakes, but after that I got back into the flow and just kept pushing.”

Jepsen felt at home in Veysonnaz and compared the hills there to what she had experienced here in Whistler.

After being diagnosed with Crohn’s disease, Jepsen missed all of last season, but after learning how to deal with the disease, he made a strong appearance this year.

“I came home very sick at our first big training camp in Korea after the games in September and was actually in the hospital for a while,” she said.

“It’s in my family. It wasn’t a big shock, but it was definitely something I’ve been dealing with for a long time. The diagnosis was very positive for me because I knew what was going on and how I could control it now.”

Jepsen tried a comeback in December 2018, but was still weak and decided to take the rest of the season off. He worked with doctors at St. Paul’s Hospital and went skiing if possible.

Part of the disease management was managing stress, which was a key focus for Jepsen in her absence.

“Last year, I focused on getting my stress levels under control and controlling my general nervousness on race day,” she said. “I had a completely different approach than in previous years. I was pretty nervous and could differentiate myself from everyone.

“During this series, I had fun, started playing around with my teammates, and started having total fun.”

At the beginning of the season, Jepsen feels happy, healthy and in control of her condition.

“It doesn’t really concern me anymore. This is where the stress stuff came in because stress can have a big impact on diseases like Crohn’s disease,” she said. “I don’t really struggle with symptoms every day. I do yoga and meditation and I’m doing pretty well.”

Jepsen is starting this year with the goal of recovering the Super G crystal globe that it won in 2018. However, she has split attention when she recently completed her first semester at Squamish’s Quest University. Although she is currently taking various courses, Jepsen currently hopes to do geology. n

