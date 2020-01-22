advertisement

There seems to be something that former Prime Minister Gordon Brown and current Prime Minister Boris Johnson agree on in their separate ploys to “save the Union” – the House of Lords needs a shake-up.

Johnson’s suggestion – and we can’t be sure it is serious – is to move the second chamber to York when Parliament is closed for major renovations in five years.

This is apparently his way of thanking the voters of traditional Labor neighborhoods for voting for his party in December. But throwing peers at their door is a funny gratitude.

As Brown said, “An obsolete institution 200 miles north of its current location in London is still an outdated institution.”

Johnson’s gesture was worth it, if only to deprive the lords and ladies who show up just to collect their £ 300 daily expenses from an easy life.

Brown’s own plan to keep the UK intact is much more ambitious and clearly results from much deeper thinking.

Gordon Brown calls on Brexit Powers to go to UK regions, not Westminster

In a speech delivered at Westminster on Monday, organized by the Hope Not Hate group, he called for a constitutional convention and regional assemblies to unite the country and redistribute power outside the capital. His fear is that if the nations and regions of the United Kingdom do not get a “voice” in decision-making, the game will be over for the Union.

“We have to restart and renew Britain or we risk losing it,” he said, addressing the post-Brexit divisions, as well as the recent successful general election of Scottish nationalists, who led to their growing demand for another independence referendum.

His concern that the UK is “not comfortable with itself” is not specific to Scotland, but also to the North-South divide in England.

And, like Johnson’s plan to send the Lords to the LNER, Brown’s proposals have some merit – there can be no harm besides spending in investigating and then combating excessive centralization of the state in London.

Regional disparities are indeed glaring, and there are few who would oppose the construction of better infrastructure, the improvement of transport links and greater investment in the Midlands and the North.

But as Brown must know, the only real threat to the Union does not lie in Birmingham, Manchester or Leeds, but north of the border, and the former Member for Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath could do more to save it if he narrowed its goal.

He told the BBC that the SNP had not argued in favor of another referendum on the independence of Scotland and that he hoped that the Labor Party and other parties would present proposals for a new devolution in Scotland.

But Brown, who ended up playing an important role in defending the Union in 2014, understands all too well that no amount of additional power given to Scottish nationalists will end their demand for separation.

The prolonged devolution agreement that followed the defeat of the nationalists over five years ago did nothing to calm the Yes movement. The SNP can’t cope with all of its powers, in fact, but is it happy? Of course not.

Brown’s idea of ​​a “Forum of Nations and Regions” could lay the groundwork for a replacement for the House of Lords. It could even restore a certain political and economic balance on these islands.

But that wouldn’t stop the Scottish nationalists from walking – and Brown is surprisingly naive if he believes it.

The Union can however be maintained, but by more conventional means – via the ballot boxes.

Despite their seat gains last December, the SNP won only 45% of the vote, roughly the same share which led them to lose the referendum of 2014. The vote of the collective trade unionists in Scotland wins by far on secessionist sentiment and polls continue to show strong support for the status quo.

If the Scottish pro-Union majority wins in the next Holyrood election next year and Nicola Sturgeon is replaced by a Conservative, Labor or Liberal prime minister, the risk of constitutional upheaval would surely be reduced.

Such a result is achievable if – and it is great if – the three unionist parties could agree to pool their resources and talents, and to form an electoral pact.

They have met successfully once before, under the Better Together banner, and may do so again.

This is where Brown could really do good.

Although much further from Downing Street than it was in the last referendum, it is still a big beast, especially in Scotland.

Imagine what could be achieved if he joined a non-partisan campaign to save the Union and agreed to work with even the Conservatives to repel the nationalists.

Unfortunately, he never had much stomach for compromise, and embracing the Conservatives, no matter how noble the cause, is not in his DNA.

It is much easier to make a general movement against the removal of London than to confront music in Scotland.

