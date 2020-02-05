advertisement

Just when the SNP is looking at its most vulnerable, the largest opposition party in Scotland has embarked on an internal dispute that threatens to divert the attention of the bickering nationalists.

The battle for the next chief of the Scottish Tories is underway, with ballots sent to party members over the weekend.

What many Conservatives north of the border hoped would be a coronation for interim leader Jackson Carlaw, who descended into a rather vicious two-way duel after rival candidate Michelle Ballantyne entered the race.

Since the MSP in southern Scotland announced her decision to run last month, relations between her and the favorite Carlaw have deteriorated all along.

The feuds seemed to have reached a crescendo at the end of last week, when Carlaw, in a newspaper interview, attacked his opponent for criticizing the Conservatives’ general election campaign in Scotland, and undermined his credibility.

“During the entire time she has been in the shadow cabinet, Michelle is the only member of the shadow cabinet to have never presented a single policy proposal or to file a single policy document. I find it curious, ”he said.

Ballantyne has now increased the stake, with an unsupervised coup to all of his colleagues in Scotland, blaming them for losing seats to the nationalists in December.

Writing on the Conservative Home website on Monday, she said, “We need to be less shy and more confident in ourselves.”

She accused her party of not having held the SNP responsible for its management of health services, crime and the economy.

And she accused her fellow Conservatives of offering to reach an agreement with the SNP to help it spend its budget, saying, “This is not how an effective opposition behaves.”

It is too late for this competition, which peaks on February 14, to regain its dignity, but the Scottish Conservatives who take Ballantyne’s rhetoric seriously should remember what is at stake.

The new leader will have to repair the damage that has been done since the departure of the charismatic Ruth Davidson last August, and the arrival at Downing Street of Boris Johnson, with his Brexit agenda.

Davidson’s success in detoxifying the Tories in Scotland reached its peak in the 2017 general election, which saw him take seats in the SNP and consolidate his powers as the plausible future challenger of Nicola Sturgeon as Prime Minister.

The SNP lost a third of its seats in this Scottish Tory wave, which followed its best electoral result in the 2016 Holyrood elections, winning 22% of the vote.

Davidson appealed to the moderates and she alone could have stabilized the ship in December against the Johnson division.

We will never know, but Carlaw did not have a disastrous election, and is now the best hope that his party has to rebuild its support.

He performed well against Sturgeon at Holyrood and has the support of almost all of his MSP and MP.

Most importantly, he is much more likely than Ballantyne to reach unionists from other parties who may well decide the fate of nationalists in the next Scottish elections in 2021.

Ballantyne is an uncompromising right winger, almost the stereotypical Tory that Davidson strove to get rid of.

As a shadow spokesperson for social security, it has a disturbing past form – for example, in statements about the number of children the poor should have.

And she shamelessly targets the Brexiteer vote in Scotland, which takes her away from all the hesitant Liberal voters and Democrats, the kind of constituencies that a future Scottish Conservative leader must court.

But worst of all, it allowed her personal ambition to hinder what is good for her party.

A unified opposition would have presented a refreshing contrast to the nationalist camps at war.

Given the deplorable state of the Labor Party, it is up to the Scottish Conservatives to lead the Unionist counterattack.

A second independence referendum may not be on the agenda for now, which Sturgeon clearly accepts, but a resounding SNP victory at Holyrood next year could again change the political landscape.

By then, Johnson, a massive majority or not, may be even less popular in Scotland than today, and the effects of Brexit will be more tangible.

The Conservatives here must galvanize the Union majority and lead the fight against the Nationalists.

