advertisement

Michelle Obama, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are also reportedly fans.

Even with a small army of hair and makeup artists at her side, Jennifer Lopez is still in her prime.

At 50, she plays the role of an experienced stripper out here and wears the Versace dress that literally inspired the creation of Google images (and redefined the word “plunge”) and generally, with whom she lives her fiance Alex Rodriguez.

advertisement

And while she was missing a Golden Globe for her role in Hustlers at Sunday’s award ceremony, she was working on that red carpet as if it were her job (technically it’s her job, but she goes on).

While people went apart in their Valentino Couture dress (it gave us Christmas wrapping chic, but not everyone was a fan), it was the actress’s skin that made us zoom. It was literally flawless, with no hint of showing five decades of life.

Aside from a concealer that we suspect could cover up a sleeve tattoo, the star says that she uses biotulin – an ingredient that has been hailed as an “organic botox” – under her eyes.

“Thanks to Biotulin,” JLo tweeted as she took a snapshot across the red carpet.

Her makeup artist Scott Barnes confirmed this to Stars Life: “In her beautiful eyes, which are free from dark circles and eye bags, there is EyeMATRIX from Biotulin, an eye cream with cannabis sativa seed oil and the bio-botox active ingredient Biotulin. “

What exactly is biotulin? Well, biotulin is a gel that has been praised as a natural alternative to botox.

Do you want to stay calm Register with our whimn.com.au newsletter for more stories like this.

One of the main ingredients is spilanthol, a local anesthetic derived from the Acmella oleracea plant. It reduces muscle contractions and relaxes facial features. Fans of the gel say that small wrinkles almost disappear, especially around the eyes and between the eyebrows, areas that are usually treated with anti-wrinkle injections.

If Michelle Obama, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are known fans, biotulin is used as a lotion and is quickly absorbed into the skin to make it smooth and firm without giving you the “frozen” look that some injection solutions have ,

And while Jlo’s favorite eye cream covers your eyes, the brand also has a solution for the rest of your skin. Enter: Biotulin Supreme Skin Gel, $ 115, the world’s first natural skin gel with results similar to injections. Made in Germany with 100% natural, cruelty-free ingredients that do not come from animals. They can be applied to the entire face, neck and chest, or can be applied to specific problem areas such as frowns, frowns or lip lines.

Free of parabens, silicones and fragrances, since it does not require needles and contains no neurotoxins, it is safe to use during pregnancy.

The brand states that the effect is felt within the first hour (and up to 12 hours) if you apply it to clean skin twice a day.

It’s worth a chance if you look like Jlo, we say.

advertisement