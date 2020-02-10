advertisement

Jennifer Lopez wore the highest sandals for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Los Angeles last night.

While the 50-year-old star skipped the red carpet – and the 92nd Academy Awards itself – she sparkled in head-to-toe metallic, including 6-inch sandals, at the after-party.

Lopez wore a Julien Macdonald Julien x Gabriela dress with a liquid metallic, emerald green pearl bodice. The dress was provided with a leg slit that was perfectly suited to accentuate the shoes of the multihyphenate.

Lopez wore a pair of Jimmy Choo Max platform sandals on her feet. The Max has been a long-time favorite of hers for the red carpet. He has a heel of almost 6 inches, an approximately 2 inches wide platform and a strap on the ankle, which provides some stability. The silhouette is available for $ 995 at 24s.com, but not in the silver color chosen by the star of the coaching campaign.

While the singer on “On the Floor” didn’t run red carpets on the night of the Oscars, she performed at the 35th Annual Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California on Saturday. At Indie Spirit, J-Lo wore a red carpet high-necked Valentino dress with a silver top and purple skirt. The floor-length dress hid the shoes of the actress “Hustlers”. It was provided with diamonds and a Judith Leiber clutch.

Jennifer Lopez in Valentino at the 2020 Indie Spirit Awards.

CREDIT: Matt Baron / Shutterstock

If you want to get Lopez’s sandal look without the $ 1,000 price tag, consider one of the cheap alternatives below.

Buy: Chinese Laundry Theresa platform sandal, $ 70.

Buy: Nina Risa platform sandal, $ 70.

To buy: Lauren Lorraine Platform Sandal, $ 40.

