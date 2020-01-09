advertisement

ON Jennifer Lopez didn’t help him win the best supporting actress award at the Golden Globes Laura Dern for “stories of a marriage”. However, this didn’t detract from the excellence of the New York singer in “Scammers of Wall Street”, who had kept her eyes on the thorn, and she was recognized as one of the worst actresses today.

The best supporting actress:

– Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)

– Annette Bening (The Report)

– Laura Dern (story of a marriage) – WINNER

– Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers)

– Margot Robbie (bomb)

You still remember the video she made on Instagram a month ago without makeup and that was very exciting for all fans of the singer. And that’s it Jennifer Lopez The nomination achieved something outside of her that she had been looking for for a long time and that was finally fulfilled to end a luxury in 2019.

The New Yorker was the only nomination for a film that was a success at the box office. However, she hoped to make higher profits in the awards season, and at the moment only Jennifer Lopez has tried to win one for competitions.

advertisement

Previous articleGal Gadot, “Wonder Woman”, aiming to train with her husband

The variety of video games always amazes him. He loves the hustle and bustle of OutRun as well as the tranquil walks of Dear Esther. Diving into other worlds is an incomparable feeling for him: he understood it when he first played in Shenmue.

advertisement