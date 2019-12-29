advertisement

Jennifer Lopez has to be careful with everything she does. The cameras are always pointed at them. Unfortunately, this time it was caught in a way that is not sexy and with a foreign body.

It turns out that the singer spends time in Miami. This is because he gives a look back for the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show, where he’ll be with Shakira. The paparazzi did not want to miss this moment and were aware of it.

Most people expected to find her in a very sexy locker room in Miami, but that didn’t happen.

advertisement

On the contrary, the singer appeared with clothes that are not very common with her. Without making everyone happy, they caught her in sportswear that also showed something strange about her body.

Clothes that Jennifer Lopez wore that showed something strange about her body

It’s a black lycra that goes down to your belly and a pupera top that shows your back and waist. Combine this look with a high bun and glasses.

The problem is that the pictures showed something strange on his body, where his figure looked different from the spectacular curves he usually has.

As can be seen, the famous man’s back appears wide and without being able to see a great body. In addition, wrinkles can be seen in your adbomen as if they were stretch marks.

advertisement