advertisement

Jennifer Lopez goes to the gym this weekend before her Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The 50-year-old multihyphenate was discovered on the way to training in Miami today in a subtle athleisure look. She was wearing a white top with black leggings.

J-Lo was on her feet with one of her fitness shoes: the Nike Air Presto.

advertisement

Jennifer Lopez at the Miami gym on January 27.

CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at the Nike Air Presto sneakers from J-Lo.

CREDIT: Splash News

The Air Presto, launched in 2000, is a Nike product known as the “foot t-shirt”. The shoe is said to have an effortless fit with a stretch mesh upper and a molded support cage. It is retailed for $ 120 and offers a ton of cool colorways, many of which are owned by the “on the floor” hit maker. Today she went with a classic black version of the shoes.

The singer wore Quay sunglasses and a red sweatshirt that she wore over her shoulders.

Jennifer Lopez at the Miami gym on January 27.

CREDIT: Splash News

In addition to the Air Presto, the Adidas Edge Lux 3 and Slick Woods x The Kooples high-top sneakers also belong to the A-Lister.

Lopez is often photographed in training clothes – and fans are interested in what to wear. According to data released earlier this month by the global fashion search platform Lyst, the search for “metallic leggings” has increased by 33% within 24 hours after the inclusion of J-Lo in rose gold-colored Beyond Yoga leggings this December.

Click through the gallery to see Jennifer Lopez ‘outstanding 2010 style.

Want more?

J-Lo creates summer mood in a summer dress and Gucci wedges at the Pegasus World Cup

Jennifer Lopez Sports Lace Leggings for the gym turns into a white dress for dinner in Miami

Jennifer Lopez is the most sought after campaign star in spring 20 of fashion – but will she increase sales?

advertisement