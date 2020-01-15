advertisement

Presented by MyOmniPass

The actress who got the role was nominated for an Oscar.

Even now that the dust from the Oscar nominations has cleared, the fans are lively – ALIVE! – that Jennifer Lopez was not nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Hustlers (which, to be honest, killed her).

She still has the Superbowl half that she can look forward to so she doesn’t have to do without work.

advertisement

Over the years, Lopez has reportedly declined some key roles, including roles in the Green Mile (Patricia Clarkson), Hitch (Eva Mendes), Jerry Maguire (Renee Zellweger), and Madagascar (Jada Pinkett-Smith). and Hollow Man (Elisabeth Shue).

Despite all of this, there is still a role that she has rejected and that she continues to pursue today.

Lopez told Vanity Fair:

“There was a film called Unfaithful. And it was offered to me and the script wasn’t quite there for me. I should have known that (director) Adrian Lyne would kill him, but I didn’t do it. Diane Lane was so perfect for it , and it was obviously intended to be her, but when I think about it, I literally want to shoot my toe.

Would Lopez have been nominated if she got the role instead of Lane? Who knows. Lane lost to Nicole Kidman in The Hours, but if you ask us, Unfaithful is the better film of the two. Who else remembers The Hours apart from Kidman’s nasal prosthesis? Nobody.

In some other good news, director Lyne (who hasn’t made a film since Unfaithful came out in 2002) is currently working on his new project, another erotic thriller! We’ll do a full recap of Deep Water here, but there will be Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas (Knives Out, No Time To Die) that will be shown in Irish cinemas in November.

Romance?

Click HERE to see the latest releases …

Presented by MyOmniPass

,

advertisement