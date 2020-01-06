advertisement

Although Jennifer López has been one of the most well-known personalities on the international scene for decades, she has always been averse to social networks.

The reasons are only known to their haters, but it is obvious to see many of the comments in their publications, which are many that have a certain desire for it Bronx,

But with the explosion of Instagram, of course, many of her critics on the social network above saw the opportunity and the perfect way to relentlessly attack the actress and singer. They usually do it whenever they want JLo hangs a photo or video in her public profile, but also in the accounts managed by the actress’s dedicated fans.

Photo by JLo

In this case, it was exactly one photo from one of these Jennifer fan accounts that sparked a lot of controversy. And in that we can see the American without makeup.

An image that has generated comments of all kinds. On the one hand, those of their most loyal followers who appreciate the beauty of JLo with opinions like ” How beautiful this woman is “or” Even without a drop of makeup, it’s beautiful But of course it was their haters, their most hostile critics, that they carried around with them.

The main focus of the attack was on the opponent’s eyebrows New YorkYes, the desire their haters have to sink Jennifer reaches this point. ” Shave your eyebrows. “,” How much hair please? “ or ” If the one who doesn’t make up or shave looks like someone else ” These are just a few of the many comments on this.

Comments that of course Jennifer itself will not read. She knows that she generates so many opinions (for and against) that it is better to stay out of them. So far she has done and seen what has been seen, nothing has gone wrong.

