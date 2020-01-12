advertisement

Jennifer Lopez has once again stunned one of her boldest and most iconic looks. And the fact is that the American singer posted a number of pictures with different models on her Instagram account, and there was one of those that represent her the most.

The New Yorker has shown the new version of her classic Versace green dress, now in an office version with pants and jacket, although there is nothing under the jacket that could show her disaster.

The American singer is always indifferent and keeps showing with her new models that everything sets trends. Jennifer Lopez, at 50, is a reference for beauty and style.

advertisement

Celebrated

In less than 24 hours, it has more than 2 million likes in its publication and a variety of interactions among very popular people in the fashion world who have praised its great way of making trends.

Jennifer Lopez She keeps her status year after year and in 2020 a version was added that was no longer to be expected at this point: Now she has shown that she can also be a category actress.

Take the Oscar!

The Golden Globes marked the start of a year of nominations. Jennifer Lopez was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for “Wall Street Scammers” even though she couldn’t get the award.

Now she is waiting to be nominated on the Oscar red carpet, which can prove that she is already part of the cinema elite. Until recently, she was considered a mediocre actress, but this year this image seems to have been forgotten.

Previous articleScarlett Johansson works! The amazing tip to make your breast look bigger

As a fan of video games and new technologies, I’ve been an editor in this environment for several years. I like to share my passion through messages, tests and other files. I also love wrestling and Marvel comics.

advertisement