advertisement

Jennifer Lopez brought down the house at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami tonight.

For the Super Bowl Halftime Show, the 50-year-old singer started with a leather bodysuit designed by Versace, which is reminiscent of a motorcycle jacket. Lopez wore black boots with silver heels on her feet. The whole outfit was covered with sparkling crystal and gold-colored details.

Jennifer Lopez performs at the Super Bowl in Versace.

advertisement

CREDIT: TANNEN MAURY / Shutterstock

Lopez transformed it into a second ensemble, a see-through catsuit with shiny silver accents. The “Hustlers” star channeled her stripper character into the film, Ramona, when she climbed onto a pole with a pair of stilettos – proof that she did her own stunts in the film.

Jennifer Lopez appears on the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

CREDIT: Chris O’Meara / Shutterstock

J-Lo co-headlined the show alongside Shakira. The Colombian singer wore a bright red top and a mini skirt in combination with knee-high boots. The set provided additional entertainment courtesy of J Balvin, who wore a hooded sweatshirt and his new rainbow-colored Air Jordan 1 collaboration.

Shakira performs during the Super Bowl halftime show.

CREDIT: Charlie Riedel / Shutterstock

For her song “Let’s Get Loud” and Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the U.S.A.” Lopez brought out her 11-year-old daughter Emme.

The game itself is played between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. At half-time the score was a draw at 10-10. The chiefs were the little favorite that went into action tonight.

Click through the gallery to see J-Los’ best style of the 2010s.

Want more?

Blue Ivy conquered the Super Bowl field with $ 500 Balmain boots

Melania Trump wears patriotic colors and her favorite stilettos at the Mar-a-Lago Super Bowl Party

Demi Lovato sings the national anthem in white overalls at Super Bowl 54

advertisement