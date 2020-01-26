advertisement

It may be January, but Jennifer Lopez’s latest outfit has been writing all summer.

The 50-year-old multihyphenate wore a summer ensemble for the Pegasus World Cup in Hallandale Beach, Florida yesterday, January 25. J-Lo wore a maxi dress with spaghetti straps, a scoop neck and a flared skirt. Both the top and bottom of the skirt were printed with tropical trees and swans in a muted color palette.

Jennifer Lopez wears a summer dress and Gucci wedges at the Pegasus World Championship on January 25th.

advertisement

CREDIT: Larry Marano / Shutterstock

A close-up of the Gucci sandals from J-Lo.

CREDIT: Larry Marano / Shutterstock

After shoes, Lopez reached for soaring Gucci wedge sandals. The shoes had an espadrille-like, woven base with a suede-like strap on the ankle and a peep toe. They seemed to add about 4 or 5 inches of extra height.

The hit maker “On the Floor” was equipped with Quay sunglasses and wore her hair pulled up into a high bun.

connected

The star was accompanied by their 11-year-old twins Max and Emme Muñiz. Max wore a shirt with a sailboat print and collar, olive-colored skinny pants and navy blue sneakers. In the meantime, Emme was wearing a white lace top, high-waisted, striped shorts and chunky Fila sneakers.

(L-R): Max Muniz, Jennifer Lopez and Emme Muniz.

CREDIT: Larry Marano / Shutterstock

J-Lo is one of the most sought-after faces in the fashion industry, appearing in three major campaigns for spring 20: Guess, Versace and Coach.

“She is currently unique and a mega star,” said Marc Beckman, founding partner and CEO of the New York-based agency DMA United, about Lopez’s numerous campaigns. “Jennifer Lopez checks whether she is an influencer. People want to look like and are inspired by it. “

Click through the gallery to see more of J-Los’ best style moments.

Want more?

Jennifer Lopez Sports Lace Leggings for the gym turns into a white dress for dinner in Miami

J-Lo wears a dramatic train and a huge bow on the 2020 SAG Awards Red Carpet

Jennifer Lopez gives Old Hollywood glamor a modern twist at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards

advertisement