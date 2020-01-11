advertisement

It looks like Jennifer Lopez will be in and out of court very soon! While we all enjoyed Jennifer Lopez and her casting comrades Constance Wu, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Lizzo and Cardi B in the hit film “Hustlers”, the singer would be chased by the woman who inspired her character in the film.

According to TMZ, Samantha Barbash says that the producers of J.Lo’s production company, Nuyorican Productions, spoke to her to obtain consent for the film, but she refused them. Although he did not give the green light to the production company, the film was produced with none other than J.Lo playing the character of “Ramona” based on it.

Although there were discussions once the film was first shown that the women on whom the film was based were not satisfied, there were only threats of legal action. Barbash also revealed that the film’s character is portrayed as an avid user and manufacturer of illegal substances in her home where she lived with her child. She says in the publication that the representation is “false and offensive”.

So what does this mean for J.Lo? Well, Barbash would have sued his production company for $ 40 million: $ 20 million in compensatory damages and $ 20 million in punitive damages. She is also looking for producers of the film to return all copies of the film.

Although J.Lo has not made any statements about this trial, it will be interesting to see how things develop.

So what do you say? Do you think Samantha Barbash has a case? Do you think she will win the lawsuit? Ring in the comments section below.

