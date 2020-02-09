advertisement

Jennifer Lopez has proven that they can produce almost any ensemble and make a fashionable impression. Tonight was no exception on the red carpet at the 35th Annual Independent Spirit Awards.

The singer and actress came in a Valentino dress with a silver top and a magenta skirt. The top had a high neckline and a silver decoration in the entire material, which was counteracted by an A-line skirt. It seems to be made of a ruffled, medium weight fabric.

advertisement

The star “Hustlers” decorated the ensemble with a clutch with glitter embossing in a color that matches the skirt and has silver hardware. To complete the look, she combined the dress and handbag with silver jewelry, namely a pair of ear studs and a ring.

Jennifer Lopez (L) wears Valentino and poses with Lorene Scafaria.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

The fashion industry darling has been an avid metallic wearer lately. With their sporty shiny silver details in their ensembles for Tom Ford’s runway show in Los Angeles in autumn 2020 and their Super Bowl half-time performance last week. While 2019 was certainly a significant year for the star, 2020 seems to shine even more.

Jennifer Lopez wears Tom Ford at the brand’s NYFW show in Fall 2020 on February 7 in Los Angeles.

CREDIT: Matt Baron / Shutterstock

See more celebrities on the red carpet at the 2020 Independent Spirit Awards.

Would you like to read other articles like this?

Register with FN today

Leave a comment

advertisement