The stars were geared towards Tom Ford’s 20-year catwalk show in Los Angeles on Friday. At the head of the bold names was Jennifer Lopez, who wore a tight black dress with a deep V-neck, cap sleeves and a hem that reached just below the knee. While the dress was elegant and timeless, the animator emphasized her look with her eye-catching selection of shoes.

Lopez opted for a pair of silver, glittering sandals with peep-toes and thin ankle straps on a stiletto heel. The shoes were reminiscent of the Mary Jane silhouette and featured black piping details that complemented the rest of her look. She complemented the ensemble with a striking silver choker necklace and studded earrings. In addition to her elegant updo, her smoky silver eye make-up formed a closed, chic ensemble.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez will wear Tom Ford at the brand’s NYFW in Fall 2020 in Los Angeles.

CREDIT: John Salangsang / WWD / Shutterstock

Her fiancé Alex Rodriguez accompanied the star with a black velvet blazer, matching trousers and a ribbed turtleneck. As footwear, he chose a pair of plain black boots and rounded off the look with dark sunglasses for the nightly event.

The couple’s dark and elegant ensembles, dressed in the designer’s creations, looked together with Rodriguez, who centered Lopez. For 2020, in addition to her silver body for her Super Bowl half-time performance, the 50-year-old has made a metallic look one of her trademarks for the new decade. With this ensemble, the star “Hustlers” underlines its aesthetic range and long-standing style and once again proves that it can effortlessly pull off almost any look.

Jennifer Lopez wears Tom Ford at the brand’s NYFW in Fall 2020 in Los Angeles.

CREDIT: Matt Baron / Shutterstock

