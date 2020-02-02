advertisement

The moment was historic: Jennifer Lopez and Shakira directed the Super Bowl halftime show, the first time that a purely Latin American cast appeared on this big stage.

But perhaps even more suitable for the fans watching in the stadium and at home, the duo delivered one of the best half-time performances of the last year.

Shakira will perform during the halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 54 soccer game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers on February 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (AP Photo / Lynne Sladky)

Sorry, Maroon 5, sorry Justin Timberlake, hips don’t lie, and to tell the truth, this year’s halftime show had hips here, there and everywhere.

Shakira, the Colombian singer, songwriter and dancer of the superstar, opened the show on a day on which she also celebrated her 43rd birthday and came on stage in a red-brown outfit to complement her red-brown hair.

“Hola, Miami!” She called before starting her performance with her song “She Wolf”, a group of dancers in matching red outfits circling around them.

A string section followed, and then Shakira, now armed with a sparkling electric guitar, switched to “Empire”. After a somewhat hip dance evening, the first special guest of the night, Bad Bunny, the Puerto Rican reggaeton and Latin American singer came to duet her on “I Like It Like That”.

Then came one of her biggest hits, “Hips Don’t Lie”, in which Shakira surfed the audience on her back and sang all the time until she climbed back on the stage to set off fireworks from the lip of the stadium roof and the Handover to J. Lo for the second half of the show.

Lopez – not a birthday today, just an incredible 50-year-old entertainer – started her performance with her early hit “Jenny From The Block”. Dressed in black leather, Lopez accelerated the pace – which seemed impossible. that Shakira had placed. “Get Right” ended with J. Lo slipping on his knees towards the camera and luckily coming to a stop just before Full Springsteen.

The black leather peeled off and showed a sparkling silver body, and J. Lo climbed onto a pole to dance on the pole and sing “Waiting For Tonight”. How to do it.

Lopez released her own guest reggaeton star, J Balvin, who joined her for “Mi Gente”. Next came “On The Floor”, a body shaker from a dance club, with which lots of dancers groomed on stage and in the crowd.

The halftime show with lights rising on a children’s choir for “Let’s Get Loud” accompanies Lopez’s daughter on stage to sing the title of Springsteen’s “Born In The USA”, while Lopez, who is now also accompanied by Shakira , danced with a Puerto Rican flag that looked like feather boas made around her shoulders.

This was the first half-time show Jay-Z and his entertainment company Roc Nation have produced since signing a contract with the NFL last year. If you ask me what it was like, my answer must be, “I like it that way.”

