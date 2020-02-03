advertisement

NEW YORK – Jennifer Lopez and Shakira took the opportunity to make a cultural statement and filled the Super Bowl halftime show with an exuberance and joy that celebrated their Latina legacy.

Her breathless athleticism matched that of the soccer players waiting in the locker room.

Shakira started with a rocking performance of “She Wolf” and a fast moving medley that included parts of “She Wolf”, “Whenever, Wherever” and a section of Led Zeppelin’s “Kashmir”. She managed to get a gut, dance on the rope and even surf in a crowd. Shakira ended it with her signature song “Hips Don’t Lie”.

Lopez, in a black leather outfit that her dancers wore, began with a nostalgic snippet from “Jenny From the Block”. She showed some amazing pole dance moves, hinting at her celebrated twist in the film “Hustlers” from One Day, she crouched down while standing on the shoulders of a dancer whose muscles were probably sympathetic across the country ,

She tore up “Love doesn’t cost anything”, “Do it right”, “On the floor” and “Que Calor” and found time to detach from the black leather and wear a silver outfit that hardly escaped the imagination.

Basically it was a risky undertaking to open a concert that didn’t last much longer than a dozen minutes. Sometimes the performance seemed rushed, as if they wanted to say too much in too short a time. The guest performances, J. Balvin and Bad Bunny, were superfluous and only served to better emphasize the talents of the headliners.

The first half-time show to celebrate the Latino artists could rightly be considered a success. This is also a good sign for the management of Jay-Z, who put the program together for the first time for a new contract with the NFL.

It is memorable that Lopez ‘daughter Emme joined her mother for a verse from “Let’s Get Loud” in which the eleven-year-old girl sang the chorus of Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the USA”. Her mother then stretched out her arms and showed a red face, white and blue cloak for the crowd that represents the Puerto Rican flag in its lining, with the stars and stripes on the outside.

It was a reminder of a television audience approaching 100 million people that another part of America is making a convincing statement in favor of inclusion.

The two women eventually came together to sing “Waka Waka (This time for Africa)”, the song Shakira composed, which was the theme of the 2010 World Cup.

“Muchas gracias,” said Shakira as the camera moved away.

“Thank you very much,” said Lopez.

