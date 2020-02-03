advertisement

With parents like hers, it’s no wonder that Emme Maribel Muñiz knows how to put on a show.

After all, the 11-year-old, who delighted the world with her half-time appearance in the Super Bowl in Miami, is the daughter of Jennifer Lopez and her ex-husband singer Marc Anthony.

media_cameraEmme Maribel Muñiz, daughter of Jennifer Lopez, performs during the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Picture: Getty

Emme stole the show with her performance of Let’s Get Loud, supported by Shakira on drums.

During the main break, Shakira and JLo performed a medley of their hits along with the Spanish-language classics that fueled their decades of career.

media_cameraEmme and JLo – the ultimate mother-daughter show. Picture: Getty

Emme – who has a twin brother, Maximilian David Muñiz – performed with a chorus of children and sang the hit written by Gloria Estefan that gave Lopez ‘turbocharged career.

And while Lopez clearly passed the song on to her daughter for her national debut, Emme followed in her mother’s footsteps before her big night. Last year, the Wunderkind went viral with their version of If I Ain’t Got You.

media_cameraJennifer Lopez and her daughter Emme Muniz (left). Picture: AFP

At half-time, Lopez joined her daughter and sang Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the USA” while wearing a Puerto Rican feathered flag. The 50-year-old singer and pole dance Hustlers star was born in New York to parents from Puerto Rico.

Sources told the New York Post that Emme’s appearance would serve “as a symbol of the American dream”.

media_cameraJLo takes pole at the Super Bowl Show. Image; AFP

43-year-old Shakira and Lopez were accompanied on the halftime stage by Colombian star J Balvin and Puerto Rican hit maker Bad Bunny at the 2020 Super Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

The performance was also a tribute to the late Kobe Bryant, whose field cross glowed in the purple and gold colors of the Los Angeles Lakers. Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash a week ago and have affected the sports and entertainment world. Shortly before the performance, Bad Bunny published an emotional homage to Bryant, 6 Rings.

media_cameraShakira (left) and JLo. Picture: AFP

In a pre-game press conference, Shakira and JLo said they wanted to dedicate their performance to Bryant while raising all of the Latinas watching their performance.

“When I think of my daughter, when I think of all the little girls in the world to be able to … see that two Latinas are doing this in this country at the time, it is only for us very empowering, “he said to Lopez. Shakira is a Colombian.

media_cameraShakira and JLo. Picture: AFP

The star-studded night began with an emotional national anthem by Demi Lovato, the performance of which ended in a victorious return to the stage after her 2018 overdose. 27-year-old Lovato also appeared at the 2020 Grammy Awards, where she sang her latest single “Anyone” in tears.

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the fourth quarter to win the game.

