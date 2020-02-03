advertisement

The Super Bowl LIV halftime show came tonight with some super high hopes. Finally Shakira and Jennifer Lopez were there to give a show! Both are incredible performers, and both have shown that they are more than willing to work together. Both have a hit

We knew the two of them would bring a lot to the show tonight, so we mostly wondered who would be accompanying them on the show. What surprises are there? There are usually some of them in the course of a particular show.

About the show – It started with Shakira performing one of her old hits in “She-Wolf” and without J.Lo. It was a brief introduction and we knew that many other things would come up to us. “Wherever, Whenever” was one of the songs she recorded in the opening set – and our first guest came out later in Bad Bunny. We were a bit surprised that Wyclef Jean never showed up when she performed “Hips Don’t Lie”. Crowd surfing too – isn’t that a bit risky for a show like this?

Finally Jennifer Lopez came up with one of her bigger hits in “Jenny from the Block” – although there was no really smooth transition from Shakira to her appearance. She has played through a number of her other hits, including “On the Floor”, “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” and “Waiting for Tonight”. J Balvin came out for a performance at a time and you had a spontaneous costume change, too. It took a while for both Shakira and Jennifer Lopez to be on stage together, but there was a “Let’s Get Loud” – “Waka Waka” back and forth.

What was the best part of the halftime show? Probably all dance sequences that were intense and energetic. Unfortunately there were some problems elsewhere, at least because there wasn’t a big emotional moment tonight. We think they missed the chance to do something powerful and make a kind of statement that will determine the show for years to come. The talent was here, but the bottom line didn’t necessarily have a big impact. It was fun and full of energy and J. Lo and Shakira deserve a lot of credit for it.

What do you think about the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show?

