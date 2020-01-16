advertisement

Jennifer Lopez takes a moment to think about her past and to look into her future.

In conversation with Vanity Fair for the 2020 Hollywood edition, the 50-year-old actress revealed the only role that she hadn’t played 17 years ago and that she still has to deal with: the 2002 film Unfaithful.

“I should have known that Adrian Lyne would kill it, but I didn’t,” she said of the director of the drama thriller film.

“Diane Lane was so perfect for it and it was obviously intended to be her,” said Lopez of Lane, who starred as Connie Sumner and received an Oscar nomination for her role.

Lopez added: “When I think about it, I was offered it and I had the opportunity… I literally want to shoot my toe. I do.”

media_cameraJennifer Lopez participates in the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards. Image: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Although she didn’t take on the role, the pop star and actress has appeared in many other films throughout her career, including her latest film Hustlers, which earned her a Golden Globe nomination – and what many say would have won her an Oscar should bring.

Hustlers, now available from Foxtel Now, has been hailed as the best performance in Lopez’s career, and many critics even thought she would win an Oscar for it.

Lopez has never been nominated for an Oscar.

media_cameraLopez in a scene by Hustlers.

Lopez is not only an actress, she is also a mother of two and a Grammy-nominated artist who will appear alongside Shakira at this year’s Super Bowl halftime show.

But one thing is still on their bucket list.

“It’s always a career thing they ask about and I think,” Oh yes, right. “But if you say bucket list, I would say that I would like to be in a small town in Italy or on the other side of the world would live in Bali. ”Lopez explained.

media_cameraAlex Rodriguez and Lopez take part in the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards in 2020. Image: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

She went on: “Find another life where it’s a bit easier and more organic and where I ride a bike and buy bread and put it in my basket and then go home and put jelly on it and just eat and paint or sit in a rocking chair from which you had a beautiful view of an olive tree or an oak tree and I could only smell.

“I have such fantasies.”

