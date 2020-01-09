advertisement

Jennifer Lopez Left with empty hands on the Golden Globes Gala stopped January 5th, The actress was nominated in the Best actress Category for her role as Ramona in Hustlers, But it was Michelle Williams who brought the cat into the water. Williams was the winner of the night for her role in Fosse / Verdo ,

But that didn’t stop JLo from Experience a very special night. Although she didn’t win, she was one of the protagonists of the night. Almost all headlights were on her. And not just during the gala. Even after her. As I said, although she didn’t win that Bronx Diva hasn’t stopped celebrating a good party. The singer even changed her dress.

Jennifer López changes her appearance and raises suspicions

Jennifer She gave up the look she wore at the gala, pretending to be a gift for another, more daring, white, and full of transparencies. An outfit that like Diario Gol advanced, has already given rise to many assumptions. Some of them have grown like foam in the past few hours.

Many commented on this within a few hours of seeing the snapshots Lopez Dress looks like a bride’s and is said to be real. Rumors say that she could have married in secret Alex Rodriguez, In fact, in the pictures in which they can be seen together, she is wearing a suit with the bow tie of a friend who is about to get married.

Secret wedding?

You can say that at the beginning of last year Alex asked her to marry and she accepted. But they moved the link because the busy New York agenda didn’t allow them to set a date. Well, it seems they have found the time to complete their marriage.

Neither JLo The former player still talked about it, but they didn’t deny it either. Were we in front of the pictures of the year and didn’t remember? Time will confirm it.

