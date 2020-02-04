advertisement

Jennifer Lopez crashed the house at the 2020 Super Bowl with a series of stunning Versace looks at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

But the ensemble of the singer “On the Floor” behind the scenes of the show was also unforgettable. Lopez posed backstage at the Super Bowl 2020 with a pair of Jimmy Choo x Timberland boots that have not yet been released. The shoes have a Vibram outsole and Swarovski crystals on the collar.

Lopez combined her boots with a sparkling, champagne-colored top and sequined boyfriend jeans from Balmain, available for $ 3,893 at Farfetch.com. The former “American Idol!” Judge completed her look with a pair of diamond and gold earrings from Lana Jewelry with her name.

Given her Bronx, N.Y. roots, it’s no surprise that Lopez has long been a fan of workboots from Timberland, a brand that is strongly associated with New York street style. The actress “Hustlers” often wears Jimmy Choo for red carpets and other formal appearances.

Lopez is the most sought after campaign star for fashion for spring 20 and appears in ads for Guess, Versace and Coach. As part of the coach’s appearance, entertainer “Let’s Get Loud” unveiled the brand’s new CitySole sneakers in a campaign released this week.

While J-Lo’s Jimmy Choo x Timberland shoes are not yet on sale, consumers who want to get their hands on Timberlands can now get a similar look with the brand’s Jayne silhouette.

To buy: Timberland Jayne, $ 160.

