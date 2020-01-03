advertisement

We couldn’t even get a day. With the Golden Globes this weekend and the Oscars, which are not far away in the busiest, tightest monthly season ever, the 31st annual Palm Springs Film Festival couldn’t wait a day after New Year to immerse ourselves in glamorous homages, emotional speeches and sweet anecdotes.

We had it in abundance at Thursday evening’s Film Awards Gala, hosted by Mary Hart, which honored ten of the likely Oscar nominees of the year and gave everyone more than one opportunity to try it out this Sunday or Sunday the stage of the Beverly Hilton entered Dolby Theater early next month.

The winners of this year’s gala included Cynthia Erivo, Joaquin Phoenix, Antonio Banderas, Laura Dern, Quentin Tarantino, Zack Gottsagen, Jennifer Lopez, Jamie Foxx, Charlize Theron, Adam Driver, Renée Zellweger and Martin Scorsese. Here is some information we received about the coming month at the first price gala of the new year.

1. Antonio Banderas and Jennifer Lopez are thrilled to be here

To get to Palm Springs on time, Antonio Banderas played a play in Spain, boarded a 17-hour flight to the U.S., had his tuxedo ironed, joked that he had ironed, and then promised it is likely that you will be on one Fall asleep when you have the opportunity. And although he has had a long career and a lucrative film relationship with Pedro Almodóvar, his work on “Pain and Glory” offers him a new chance to actually be a winner instead of just a nominee.

“I’ve been a candidate for many years, but I’ve never come here. It’s true, ”said Banderas. “I would sit down at these tables and hear someone else’s name. And you say being a candidate is a very important thing. But you know I wanted to go up there. “

Jennifer Lopez feels the same way. We know she has been showered with awards over the course of her career, but it feels new to be recognized for her performance in “Hustlers,” and in an emotional speech to the crowd in Palm Springs, you could tell she did too knew.

“There was something that talked to me about this film. Not just at this time in my life, but at this time in my world. I was given the opportunity to shed light on women who usually turn the edge of the action, ”said Lopez. “I immediately felt that I had to make this film, no matter what obstacle. A survivor who is just trying to get her piece of the American dream. “

She thanked her husband Alex Rodriguez when the camera was tailored for someone in the crowd who was definitely not A-Rod. She also thanked the moderator of the award, the writer and director of “Hustlers”, Lorene Scafaria, and reminded viewers that “Hustlers” is a film that was largely made by women, not enough said.

2. Greta Gerwig loves Quentin Tarantino

Not only can you judge a frontrunner based on enthusiasm alone, but Greta Gerwig praised her with great enthusiasm when she was given the opportunity to let off steam for a few moments about Quentin Tarantino. The director of Little Women said she was thrilled that both her film and Tarantino’s were Sony, and was concerned that both had the same logo.

She has often bothered studio boss Tom Rothman about his thoughts and work and his tools. And she remembered a story in which she was awesome that Tarantino had canceled a certain shot from her film “Greenberg” as if he had made the film himself. Gerwig compared Tarantino to everything from Bobby Fisher to a comet in which he shoots films like a shooting star, with which you leave the house and look into the dark.

Her speech was so moving for Tarantino that he was almost speechless, which says something.

“She literally spoke about me in a way I could only imagine someone would ever talk about me in my wildest, self-possessed dream. Thank you very much. I mean, thank you very much, ”said Tarantino from the stage. “My joke I say is when people talk about me, talk about me as if I were dead. And they never do that! And you did. “

3. Zack Gottsagen can steal the show

There was a lot of star power on Thursday, but breakout star “The Peanut Butter Falcon”, Zack Gottsagen, won a standing ovation from the crowd when he received the Palm Springs Rising Star Award. Gottsagen, who has Down syndrome, was thrilled to receive an award from directors Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz while his mother was present.

“All they do is follow their hearts and dreams,” said Gottsagen about his cast and crew in the film. “But guess: This is my dream that has now come true.”

He concluded his speech with a quote from the film, which served as a welcome invitation to the crowd: “What is rule number one? Party.”

4. Quentin Tarantino and Martin Scorsese are concerned about the future of cinema

Both Tarantino and Martin Scorsese used their acceptance speeches to think about the future of cinema. Tarantino said that years ago, people like Scorsese or he were never asked what the cinema would look like in five more years, but now they’re being asked all the time. And even though he doesn’t know exactly how most people will see films in a few years, he decided to work with Sony on “Once upon a time in Hollywood” because Tom Rothman wasn’t for DVD or streaming, but for that Get used to movies. Donkey in seats. “

And while Scorsese continued to thank Netflix for giving him the opportunity to do “The Irishman” the way he intended, he said he was “concerned” that algorithms would make people “film watchers” rather than “moviegoers” do. Viewing and accessing everything that is available puts a strain on you as a viewer, Scorsese said, and a real discovery depends on whether you form your own opinion about your ad.

“While art can’t survive without business, of course, I have to say that business won’t survive without art made by people who have something to say,” said Scorsese. “Every single filmmaker counts more than the number of prizes he has won or the money the pictures earn. And each individual viewer, you, counts more, much more than the data that is collected about him. “

5. Give Robert De Niro an opening and he will take it

Here we go. Perhaps luckily, after over three hours on the show, Robert De Niro took the stage to hand Martin Scorsese the last prize of the night, the Sonny Bono Visionary Award, named after the late entertainer who became famous from music and television and became mayor of Palm Springs and then a US Congressman. And while De Niro is not always one for many words, he is not afraid to do things politically if he has the chance.

“I am also happy to honor the memory of Sonny who started this great festival. Sonny was a Republican, “he said to cheer and ridicule in the crowd.” Back when the Republicans were still supporting the arts, believing in science, and being able to give up partiality to promote the best for our country. “

We suspect there is more of De Niro where that comes from.

The full list of winners can be found below:

Cynthia Erivo: Breakthrough Performance Award

Joaquin Phoenix: Chairman’s Award

Antonio Banderas: International Star Award, actor

Laura Dern: Career Achievement Award

Zack Gottsagen: Rising Star Award

Quentin Tarantino: Director of the Year Award

Jennifer Lopez: Spotlight Award, actress

Jamie Foxx: Spotlight Award, actor

Charlize Theron: International Star Award, actress

Adam Driver: Desert Palm Achievement Award, actor

Renée Zellweger: Desert Palm Achievement Award, actress

Martin Scorsese: Sonny Bono Visionary Award

