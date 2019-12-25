advertisement

Jennifer Lopez showed her incredible figure in a skin-tight gym outfit when she did a pre-Christmas workout on Tuesday.

The pop diva, 50, flashed her rock-hard abdominal muscles and showed her breathtaking curves in the red latex sports bra and leggings.

She was seen leaving her local gym in Miami, Florida with fiancé Alex Rodriguez, 44, as The Sun reports.

JLo then imagined how she climbed in her Porsche sports car – an identical match for her bright red sportswear.

She later shared a photo of her in her bright training gear with the cheeky headline: “Baby, it’s warm outside. #ChristmasInMiami #ChristmasEveSleigh.”

The fans flooded the comment section of the post, claiming that she looked decades younger than she was.

“How is she 50?!” Asked one person.

“They are impeccable inside and out,” said another.

The Hustlers star was contrasted in her bright clothes by fiance Alex – who played him casually with a camouflage hoodie.

Her workout took place after singer Jenny From The Block and her friend bought last-minute Christmas items on Monday.

media_cameraThe Hustlers star says that she is planning a “casual” Christmas party. Image: Roadshow films.

J-Lo plans to spend an “informal” vacation after a busy year in which her star and producer Hustlers appeared, and to connect the new Rome comedy Marry Me with Owen Wilson.

She revealed her Christmas plans and said, “Christmas day is very casual for our family.

“We wake up, open gifts, have breakfast and enjoy each other’s company.

“Sometimes we wear matching pajamas to keep things festive.”

Lopez will be with Alex and their eleven-year-old twins Max and Emme during the holidays.

Alex plans to see daughters Natasha [15] and Ella [11] from his previous relationship.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and is republished with permission.

Originally released as JLo. Stunned in skin-tight training equipment

