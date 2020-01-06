advertisement

Decorreu Sunday evening (early Monday evening in Portugal), the 77th edition of the Golden Globes. Hollywood has spread the red carpet to one of the most famous galas in the film industry and, as expected, has shown the most elegant and eye-catching looks … some too much.

As in previous years, the event was an important topic in social networks and several celebrities were the target of Internet users’ satire when selecting the pictures.

The looks of Jennifer Lopez and Gwyneth Paltrow were the biggest victims of bad tongues.

A live look at JLo’s inspiration for tonight. #JenniferLopez #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/uNxngfueaG

– Emily Schwartz (@emilycschwartz) January 6, 2020

Gwyneth Paltrow was selected for los #GoldenGlobes

Terrible esa elección de color en ese ee… pic.twitter.com/9wBShUVbQd

– Julian Spencer (@JulsV_M) January 6, 2020

