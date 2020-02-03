advertisement

Jennifer Garner upgraded a Hollywood mom dressing with shoes on Sunday, February 2nd in Los Angeles.

The 47-year-old actress was seen walking to church in a gray knitted pullover with straight black pants.

While the outfit was simple, everything was in the details: Garner wore black Chanel loafers with a braided accent on the vampire on her feet. The shoes were made of leather with a flat sole and an almond cap. They added a luxurious element to the reserved ensemble for a fashion-conscious variant.

Jennifer Garner in Chanel braided moccasins in front of her church in Los Angeles, February 2.

A closer look at Jennifer Garner’s Chanel loafers.

Garner completed her look with a black shopping bag and sunglasses.

The Chanel Loafers have been in the star’s closet since at least 2013 and she often uses them to dress up her outfits. For example, Garner combined the shoes with skinny jeans and a white shirt during an August 2019 outing in Los Angeles.

As a busy mother of three, Garner prefers flat shoes on the go, including sports shoes from brands like Brooks, Asics and New Balance. The Capital One ambassador has a penchant for loafers and in addition to the Chanel couple, she also has silhouettes of The Row and Tod’s. With red carpets, Garner enhances her look with high heels by Giuseppe Zanotti, Sophia Webster and Jimmy Choo.

While Garner’s black loafers are out of stock, the following styles offer a similar vibe to enhance your look.

To buy: Bernardo Janie Loafer, $ 140.

To buy: Cole Haan Odette Driverina, $ 100.

To buy: Brinley Co. Flat Loafer, $ 42.

