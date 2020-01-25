advertisement

Jennifer Garner is known for her distinctive style that resonates with women across the country.

On Friday, the actress strolled in gray sweatpants, a matching hoodie in a similar color, and a t-shirt underneath. She embellished the look with off-duty glasses and carried coffee while chatting to a friend. For shoes, Garner chose a pair of Classic Short II Ugg boots in chestnut color.

The shoes have a leather upper, a synthetic sole and a real lambskin, which is designed for optimal comfort. The boots have a 1-inch platform with an 8-inch shaft and are in pull-on style.

Garner outfits, which are known for their characteristic mom-jeans ensemble and are often worn with sneakers or sandals, form a refreshing contrast to the other Hollywood stars. While the star’s red carpet and outfits for special occasions are consistently chic and cause envy, their everyday relaxed look feels accessible and understandable.

But it can also look good. For the SAG Awards, Garner made a statement in a red dress from Dolce & Gabbana with a spaghetti strap. The actress performed in her upscale street style this month, presenting two different mom jean ensembles. She combined the popular jeans with Chanel sneakers – and a few days later with sparkling brown loafers.

