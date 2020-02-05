advertisement

Jennifer Garner has proven that sport is still strong with her latest look.

The 47-year-old actress was seen out and about yesterday in Los Angeles in an American Ballet Theater hoodie and almost sold-out Spanx leggings. The leggings come from the Spanx Booty Boost collection, which offers a range of styles from $ 62.

Jennifer Garner wears Spanx leggings and Brooks sneakers in Los Angeles on February 4.

advertisement

CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Jennifer Garner’s Brooks Levitate 3 sneakers.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

For shoes, the line from “13 Going on 30” chose one of their favorite styles: Brooks; Levitate 3 running shoes. The shoes have a flat knitted upper for a secure feel, an integrated collar for comfort and an arrow pattern on the outsole. A sued tab on the heel should prevent the Achilles from being irritated. The sneakers can be purchased at Roadrunnersports.com for $ 150.

connected

Garner is often seen in casual wear, and the Brooks Levitate 3 isn’t the only running shoe in her closet. The A-Lister also has silhouettes of New Balance, Asics and Newton. As a busy mother of three, Garner tends to choose more casual goods when doing errands or getting her kids out of school. The Capital One ambassador surprisingly upgrades red carpets by choosing styles from Jimmy Choo, Sophia Webster and Giuseppe Zanotti.

Jennifer Garner wears Spanx leggings and Brooks sneakers in Los Angeles on February 4.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to learn more about Jennifer Garner’s top style moments.

All of the products presented were independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links on our website, FN can earn a commission.

Want more?

Jennifer Garner is church mom chic in braided Chanel loafers

Why everyone loves Jennifer Garner’s Mom Jean Style

Jennifer Garner walks in LA wearing star-patterned leggings and New Balance sneakers

advertisement