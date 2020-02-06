advertisement

Jennifer Garner combined casual and factual pieces to create a contracted look on the go yesterday in Los Angeles.

The 47-year-old actress wore a black blazer over a striped button-down shirt and medium black skinny jeans.

Jennifer Garner out and about in Los Angeles, February 5th.

A closer look at Jennifer Garner’s black boots.

The star “13 Going on 30” wore a reserved pair of black boots on her feet. The shoes were flat with an almond tip and a lace silhouette.

While jeans are a fancier basic, Garner picked up her pair with outerwear and shoes. She has also proven that, despite the popularity of other styles such as flares and mom jeans, skinny jeans remain a must for any wardrobe (although Garner herself is an apologetic supporter of a good mom jean moment).

connected

As a working mother with three children, Garner is most often seen in flat shoes. Her favorite brands for running shoes are New Balance, Brooks and Asics. Other staples of her daily life are Prada sneakers, Ugg boots and Chanel sandals.

When she’s on the red carpet, the Capital One ambassador refines her outfits with high heels and chooses styles from labels such as Jimmy Choo, Sophia Webster and Giuseppe Zanotti.

If you like Garner’s boot look, consider one of the similar styles below.

Click through the gallery to see more of Jennifer Garner’s chic and comfortable mom style.

