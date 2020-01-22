advertisement

For a week, author Stephanie Nuzzo chased everyone’s favorite girlfriend (including Brads – how it looks!), Jennifer Anistons, accurate diet and exercise routine. Here’s what happened.

It is 6:40 am and I – the epitome of a night owl – force my heavy body out of bed. I slept six hours and I feel like a human shell. But I have to be in the gym in 20 minutes to get up.

Wondering why this grumpy woman forces herself to go to the gym if she really preferred to doze again and dream of John Krasinski?

No, it’s not a cliché like “beauty is pain” or “you just get what you put into it”. That’s because I’ve been following Jennifer Aniston’s health routine for a week, and it may come as no surprise that this commitment takes a lot of time in the gym.

The 50-year-old actress who brought our beloved Rachel Green to life has always been in incredible shape. And over the years, she has somehow managed to avoid aging. For your average person (i.e. for me) it is really confusing.

I have often wondered how much work goes into Ms. Aniston’s appearance. Does a body and face like this require a liquid diet for two days and a little sacrifice for a supernatural being?

Well, no. But becoming Jennifer Aniston is not an easy task, friends (lol, friends).

While browsing a number of interviews, I found that Jen adheres to four basic rules:

1. Eat “clean” six days a week: she follows a diet that is full of fruits and vegetables and low in sugar. Your plates are usually high in protein and gluten-free. Oh, and she also drinks * a lot * of water.

2. Fast 16 hours a day: Jen is a real fan of

That means she only starts her morning with liquids.

3. Exercise for about an hour – you guessed it – six days a week: your schedule includes a mix of cardio, yoga, and weight training.

4. Have a cheat day! She skips the gym one day a week and indulges in delicacies such as margaritas and tacos or a bowl of carbonara.

Now I’ve never exercised six times a week in my life. Regardless of this factor, I found that her routine sounded fairly simple. So I tried it for a week and found the following:

Jennifer Aniston’s diet is pretty manageable

Aniston follows a fairly sensible eating plan.

Apparently, she usually chooses oats or eggs with avocado for breakfast, followed by salad and egg white for lunch, and egg white with vegetables for dinner. While generally eating gluten-free, she does include some carbohydrates in her diet. Sugar is what she wants to avoid the most.

Sure, there were times when I wanted to eat chocolate. But overall I felt satisfied with this type of food. And I wasn’t too worried about missing out on certain foods because I knew I had a fraudulent day. You’d better think I took full advantage of this gift.

It also didn’t take long to get used to intermittent fasting. I woke up a little hungry on some days, but after a glass of water or my morning coffee, I usually felt fine.

I definitely don’t drink enough water

In an interview with Shape, Aniston announced that she drinks at least 100 ounces of Smartwater a day. That corresponds to about three liters.

I drink maybe one liter a day. Yes, I know that’s not enough.

It was difficult to get my water intake to anistone level. I really had to make an effort to chug that amount of h20. As a result, I went to the bathroom 65 times a day (possible exaggeration).

I should point out that I skipped and held Smartwater because I’m not a millionaire who can spend $ 50 on water in a week.

Getting such a body takes work

I consider myself a fairly active person. I exercise about three times a week, sometimes four times. I even see a personal trainer.

But to keep up with Aniston’s fitness program, I had to double my activities. It was a trip.

After my fourth training session, I felt pretty good and became so high-spirited that I could pass six sessions without any problems.

Then my legs almost gave way under me during a yoga class …

I did three workouts with my trainer (weights and bodyweight exercises), a yoga class, and two cardio sessions – all between 45 minutes and an hour. The sixth training session was like reaching the top of a practice mountain.

I am sitting here at the end of my week as Jennifer Aniston and can tell you that my body is exhausted. But I’m a little proud that I’ve worked so hard on it. My mood has improved. People complimented me on my skin. I even feel more confident (and it was only a week ago, so not much has changed physically).

However, the greatest realization I leave with is knowing that the secret of Jennifer Aniston’s character is hard work. There are no dangerous trends; No cayenne pepper detox. Just balance and, as experience has shown, probably some really sore glutes.

