advertisement

As a tsunami, This was the landing of Jennifer Aniston on social networks. Specifically on Instagram,

The Hollywood Actress opened her account on 15th October and since then she has been in just two and a half months 22.3 million followers, The artist played in a brilliant rise.

It also shows that he has set a good example of it like others celebrity Manage the social network. And he took the best out of every house. The Californian has managed to combine personal and professional publications in perfect balance.

advertisement

Jennifer Aniston rises like the foam in social networks

So both Jennifer can be seen how she works or advertises for one of her projects, and can also show the menu for which she was at home Thanksgiving, And as expected from their Christmas parties.

And it is true that he did not hang up much content. It is not one of them girl who like to share content every day. Nevertheless, they collect millions of reactions in the form of likes and comments. Your contributions sweep the networks.

Jennifer Aniston’s bomb photo at 50

But also not Have aniston Upload images and videos to the cloud for fans to enjoy. There are hundreds of fan accounts on Instagram dedicated to the American artist. And in them, his followers are already responsible for uploading content in honor of the celluloid star and the small screen.

Images like the one shown below, however Jennifer will reverse 51 on February 11thYou can see that she is in very good shape. An image in which it is clear that little or nothing needs to be envied by others celebrity who like a great body Jennifer Lopez or Emily Ratajkowski, among many others.

advertisement