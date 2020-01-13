advertisement

In case you don’t know, Jennifer Aniston joined Instagram last October. Since then, it has gathered 23.8 million followers (at the time of writing).

Aniston has posted just over 20 posts so far, many of which promote his new series, “The Morning Show”.

However, it was his television roots of “friends” that drove his fans crazy.

The actress’ very first post was of her and the other main actors on the show – Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer – who hung around nonchalantly.

After posting the photo, Aniston broke the Guinness World Record for fastest person to reach one million followers.

Now she posted another meeting photo because damn, she knows what people want.

He sees her hanging out with the ladies of “Friends”, Cox and Kudrow.

She captioned it: “Hi girls across the hall.”

More than ever, we expect this meeting of “ friends ” to tease …

.

