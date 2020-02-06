advertisement

Jennie Snyder Urman, creator of Jane the Virgin, has extended her overall contract with CBS Television Studios for another five years, the studio said Thursday.

Under the new contract, Urman and her creative partner Joanna Klein will continue to develop and produce television projects for the studio through their Sutton Street Productions until 2025. Urman has long been based on CBS TV Studios and develops projects such as “Jane”, “Emily” Owens MD “and the” Charmed “restart in the studio.

She and Klein launched their Sutton Street banner in 2018, and then sold several radio, cable, and streaming projects, including the upcoming CBS comedy “Broke”. Tara Joshi is the development manager and reports to Klein and Urman.

“Jennie’s unique storytelling effortlessly moves between comedy and drama with sensitivity and humanity. Together with her innate ability to move a project from concept to creation, she is one of the most respected and sought-after producers in our medium,” said David Stapf, president of CBS TV Studios. “In addition, Jennie and Joanna have an incredible vision and taste, which leads to one of the most fruitful partnerships on television … one that we hope will continue to flourish for us in the years to come. “

“I feel incredibly happy that I can continue to work with CBS Studios that have been my home for a decade. David Stapf is the best creative partner on the market and it has been a privilege and pleasure to work with him and his great team, directed by Bryan Seabury in the drama, Kate Adler in the comedy and Amy Reisenbach at the moment, “said Urman. “They are all so passionate and unwavering in their creative support and determination to find the right home for every project. Joanna and I couldn’t be more excited (and inspired!) To do shows with them for years to come.”

In addition to the shows mentioned above, Urman’s credits also include “Gilmore Girls”, “Men in Trees” and “Reign” as well as the feature film “Something Borrowed” with John Krasinski and Kate Hudson.

Before starting Sutton Street, Klein worked as a script development manager at Lifetime Network, where she oversaw shows like “UnReal” and the romantic thriller “You”. She has also held positions on The CW, Regency TV and Lionsgate.

