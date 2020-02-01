advertisement

When Phresher, the hopeful manager of rising rap star Jennaske (rapper from Wait A Minute), suggested that he undergo surgery to improve his look and take his career to the next level, the former dancer turned artist refused to go under the knife. She talks about her decision to stay natural and lead with her undeniable talent.

Plastic surgery has become so widespread in my generation, it has become the standard of beauty. This has distorted society’s perception of “perfect women”. But it is a facade. The hourglass figure with cheerful breasts, European features and loads went from bomb to botch.

advertisement

The curvy body has always been praised by the black community, but we know that not all women have this shape, and we don’t need it.

Representation is important and we now have natural queens like Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzo, Adele, Rico Nasty, and more that promote body positivity. These are women who have not had their bodies done, but who are still desirable. They found success by captivating their fans with dynamic personalities, entrepreneurship, contagious positive energy and humble confidence.

Not only do I want Jennaske’s name to be mentioned in this conversation, I want to be a role model for women and girls not only to embrace their imperfections but to love them. Every day, I think, “What if I had a child?” “What would I like to know, love, live and grow?”

I will never judge if a woman who decides to have an operation is the best way to appreciate her body. However, it is not in my character, nor would I want to teach my child that it is the only way to be attractive. My way of showing and raising my partner is to embrace my beauty in an organic way. Call me “Ske the Bae natural” because I don’t need surgery to be this “IT Girl!”

RELATED STORIES:

Real women, real stories: the moment when I regretted going under the knife for a BBL

Camron tried to shame JuJu for having plastic surgery, but his chic Clapback won

Are celebrities required to disclose their plastic surgery?

Also on HelloBeautiful:

25 photos

advertisement