advertisement

“Flirty Dancing” didn’t flirt with a rating win or anything on Sunday, but Jenna Dewan’s Fox series had a pretty decent debut after football. A huge lead basically guaranteed this result.

Of course, the last Sunday of the regular NFL season was dominated by pig skin.

According to preliminary figures, NBC ranked first with a rating of 4.3 / 19 in the advertisers’ 18-49 demographics and with an average of 16.1 million viewers.

advertisement

Also read: Fox tuned to first-fall ratings Win NBC in a decade to end CBS’s 18-year streak

Fox took second place with 1.6 / 7 and second place with 5.8 million viewers. An NFL overflow at 7 p.m. recorded 3.9 / 18 and 15.2 million viewers. At 7:30 am the postgame show “The OT” reached 3.0 / 13 and 11 million viewers. “Flirty Dancing” at 8 received 0.9 / 4 and 3.2 million viewers.

CBS took third place with 0.8 / 3 and third place with 4.8 million viewers.

There’s more to come …

10 Top Rated TV Specials of 2019: From Hostless Oscars to ‘Little Mermaid Live’ (Photos)

With growing competition and the general downward trend in live television, television specials feel less special each year. There are still some annual live TV times to watch – and no, we … Rank: 10 Special: American Music Awards Date: November 24, 2019 Net: ABC 18-49 Rating: 1.72 Getty

Rank: 9 Special: “Live in front of a studio audience: Everyone in the family / The Jeffersons” Date: May 22, 2019 Net: ABC 18-49 Rating: 1.74 ABC

Rank: 8 Special: Thanksgiving Day Parade (CBS) Date: November 28, 2019 Net: CBS 18-49 Rating: 1.78 CBS

Rank: 7 Special: Country Music Awards Date: November 13, 2019 Net: ABC 18-49 Rating: 1.96 Photo by Terry Wyatt / Getty Images

Rank: 6 Special: Billboard Music Awards Date: May 1, 2019 Net: NBC 18-49 Rating: 2.08 Photo by Kevin Winter / Getty Images for dcp

Rank: 5 Special: “Little Mermaid Live!” Date: November 5, 2019 Net: ABC 18-49 Rating: 2.60 ABC / Mitch Haaseth

Rank: 4 Special: Golden Globes Date: January 6, 2019 Net: NBC 18-49 Rating: 5.27 Getty

Rank: 3 Special: Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Date: November 28, 2019 Net: NBC 18-49 Rating: 5.49 Peter Kramer / NBC

Rank: 2 Special: Grammys Date: February 10, 2019 Net: CBS 18-49 Rating: 5.61 Getty

Rank: 1 Special: Oscars Date: February 24, 2019 Net: ABC 18-49 Rating: 7.70 Getty

(Tap a photo and swipe to view the gallery.)

advertisement