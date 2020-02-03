advertisement

She gets up every morning between 7:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. But that’s only possible if Levi, her 19-month-old son, lets her sleep.

After getting ready and having breakfast, she drops Levi off at her boyfriend’s and drives onto Interstate 405 for her one-hour trip to Westwood.

From 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. she works with the UCLA softball coaches in individual training sessions, as she has lessons during the afternoon training session. After exiting class at 4:00 p.m., she weights for an hour. Then she visits the sports trainers’ office to get treatment and ride the exercise bike.

She ends her day in Los Angeles around 6:00 p.m. and starts driving home during rush hour. The way to work often takes two hours before she returns to Garden Grove to pick up Levi and take him home to prepare for bed.

When she holds him and kisses him good night, she tells him the situation is temporary – a memory more for herself than for him. After a last hug, she puts it in and turns off the light. She stays awake for an hour or two and does homework before calling.

It’s just a Monday for Jenavee Peres.

“I definitely admit that it is sometimes very difficult,” said Peres. “Just miss this time with him because he and I are BFFs, we’re usually always together. But that’s the only thing I can call my time. This is the one thing I can call my family can take with you instead of just being Levi’s mother. ”

After Peres spent her fourth year in the state of San Diego and is pregnant with Levi, she has the opportunity to use her last year of eligibility for the program she has only dreamed of.

Long training days and lessons on campus help Peres learn how to balance her return to softball while finding herself and not just being a full-time mother.

“Not many college athletes quit their careers and then return and get another chance,” she said. “It was just crazy how literally everything fit together perfectly to make everything work.”

The home run of a random call

Peres, 23, has already done the balancing act.

At Garden Grove High School, she spent her first three years as a two-athlete and added a third sport in her senior year. After basketball training, she made her way to her softball travel team’s hit center in Huntington Beach, where she trained for another three hours and did homework between hits.

But when she received a random call from UCLA Softball’s assistant coach Lisa Fernandez last fall and asked if she wanted to be Bruin, Peres hesitated.

She had spent three seasons writing SDSU’s record books, making her the best Aztec hitter in school history and the program’s first all-American second team.

Peres hadn’t played a softball game in two and a half years. She spent her senior year 2018 and focused on her first year of maternity the following year. As far as she knew, she had already said goodbye to sports.

The idea of ​​playing for the Bruins, a team that had just won the 13th National Championship, has been a dream of hers since she could remember. She knew she couldn’t turn down the opportunity.

“I just sat there thinking about what to do,” said Peres. “And then I sat there and asked myself, ‘Why am I advising you? What the hell. Why am I not doing this? It’s UCLA softball. ”

What made the decision easier was to know that their future coaches were also mothers and that they understood the reality of raising children while working in college athletics.

“Our philosophy in our program is that the family comes first, and then school, and softball is what you enjoy doing. The structure she got into would help her. Said UCLA head coach Kelly Inouye-Perez, a mother of two.

Everything fit together. Peres was admitted to UCLA’s university program and her family came together and set up a schedule to take care of Levi. She faced the demands of the training again as if she hadn’t missed a blow.

“As she continues to train and acclimatize with us, all of these things come back to her,” said Fernandez, a mother of two sons. “It’s pretty cool to see that she’s not only blessed with sportiness, but also with a mentality that allows her to take the time to return to the groove without worry, panic, or uncertainty.”

The support system for everything

Peres sits in the Bruins dugout and looks out over the field at Easton Stadium. She can’t stop smiling and almost glows with happiness when she talks about her excitement for the season.

In a week, UCLA will kick off their season opener against CSU Bakersfield and Peres will make their debut as Bruin.

“I just step back like” What the hell I’m a Bruin, “” she said. “I never thought that would happen. I never thought I would start it. But how, yes, I’m a Bruin and I can graduate as a Bruin, it’s amazing. I literally just sit here and look and I wonder, “This is so great.”

With her endless hard work and countless preparation hours for the season, Peres knows that all of this would not be possible without the support of her family at home and at UCLA.

Whether planned pick-up and delivery services, last-minute babysitting or encouraging words – Peres’ army was there for her without question.

“We are all here to support them,” said Peres’ mother Lupe. “We all have our plans for when we have to pick it up. We coordinated it with me, my husband and their little sister. We all take turns working with my grandson’s father’s side. Everyone is involved. ”

A few weeks ago, as the plans went through, Peres had to get Levi to practice. Inouye-Perez brought Levi to the team’s clubhouse while the players were training outside. Peres tried not to concentrate on her son’s screams. When the Bruins were done, Levi had fallen asleep and Peres could take a moment to breathe.

“We just have to learn how to separate if we can make it a priority, if it focuses more on field work and if it can separate completely, but that’s life,” said Inouye-Perez. “We teach these girls in life. It’s not just about softball.”

Lupe will take Levi to home games throughout the season, while he stays out of the game in his father’s house during the road trips. She doesn’t want to have to make him practice, but her team’s support for her situation makes her feel comfortable when and when it happens.

“This is our commitment because it is what is needed to give someone the chance to be successful,” said Fernandez. “It is our obligation to Jenavee to recognize that we are working together.”

Find Jenavee

For the past year and a half, Peres has seen himself as “Levi’s mother”.

She had no more time for herself. All of this passed as soon as she welcomed Levi to the world on June 24, 2018. Her life no longer belongs only to her, but also to his.

The past month, in which she trained daily, started high school, and reconciled the time with her son, was tough. She hates missing out on all his little moments.

But she knows that this last season on the field means more than just ending her college career.

After Peres rediscovered her passion for softball, she realized that she was more than just a mother. More importantly, she understands that pursuing her interests and goals does nothing other than making her a better parent.

“What has been a lot of stress for me since I started is that I can’t be the best mother I can be unless I am the best version of myself,” she said.

Since Peres officially joined the Bruins in January, she has known more about what she eats, how hard she trains, how much she learns, and how her actions affect not only her team, but also her son.

“It’s huge,” said Lupe. “Your outlook on life has changed enormously. When you have a baby, you feel like, “This is it, this is my life.” But with her it is just like that: “Oh my god. I can.” As a mother I am very proud that my daughter does that. ”

You can tell that from the way Peres talks, how each sentence ends with a smile and how she carries herself, with her head high and her eyes wide open. It is no longer exhausted. Instead, it radiates energy and wants to be better both in the field and outside.

She found herself.

“It’s honestly just the biggest blessing,” said Peres. “Just being able to find that competitive advantage in me, find that passion, and remind myself of it, I’m not just Levi’s mother. I’m still Jenavee. But now I’m Jenavee and Levi’s mother too.”

