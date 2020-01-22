advertisement

Indian starter Jemimah Rodrigues is working to increase bat speed, which she hopes will help to score big goals at the upcoming T20 Women’s World Cup.

The lively 19-year-old is also keen to improve her skills ahead of the marquee event that starts in Australia next month.

“I work more on my back foot, develop my back foot more and try to increase my bat speed. If you look at my size, you can see that I don’t have enough strength to hit the sixes … but I’ve been working on it for some time, ”said Jemimah in Road To The T20 World Cup.

advertisement

India will face defending champions Australia in the opening match of the tournament in Sydney on February 21, and the youngster believes his team must be mentally strong against the hosts.

“I think when it comes to Australia you have to be the best or you can’t play. That is the team they are. My favorite team is Australia too. It is more a mind game than skills,” said Jemimah.

Ahead of the World Cup, India will have a tri-nation meeting with Australia and England from January 31.

“Aussies dominate by nature, and if you hold back a little, they’ll sit on your head and won’t let you get up. So if you want to grapple with them or stand up to them, you have to do your best. You have to raise your standards, ”she said.

READ |

W.V. Raman on World T20: What we do on important days will matter

The right-hander expects the Indian team to participate well in Australia, which will strengthen the team’s confidence.

“Wherever we go, we get Indian followers and supporters so that we never feel away from home. We will expect a lot of audience and that will give us a boost.

“We get pumped up when we see that they cheer us on. Another energy comes out. There is another kind of positivity. “

Jemimah, who will play her first World Cup, is looking forward to the final of the tournament, which is an important milestone in her life.

“As a small child, I always dreamed of playing the World Cup and not just playing it, but doing it well too. Even in crowded stadiums. And that hasn’t happened to me yet, I haven’t been to the 2017 World Cup.

“I can’t put into words how important it will be for me to be part of the Indian team that will play in a World Cup final. It’s pretty exciting. I’m really looking forward to it,” she said.

advertisement