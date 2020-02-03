advertisement

The world of poetry is full of “typical armed social justice of the academy” according to poet Joseph Massey, who surely has reason to know. His work has been published and deleted for the third time since his poetry world was mobilizing, this time from Modernist Magazine.

A few years ago, he was accused of being a boyfriend, drunk extra, and made people uncomfortable in poetry readings. He accepted it. He apologized. He wrote about the experience at Quillette. For this he has essentially been expelled from the company of poets. Forgiveness is seen as evidence of guilt; forgiveness does not exist.

Whenever he is published, which is not often because of the legitimate merit of his work in the eyes of those publishers, the crowd approaches those magazines and tells them to retract his work, or else. Modernist Magazine dedicated itself to this crowd, a group Massey says is made up of only a dozen poets.

Massey submitted poetry to The Modernist Review back in August 2019, when a phone call came out seeking work related to the environment. He sent in a sequence of poems based on the natural world, inspired by time spent with family in rural Delaware. In January 2020, he received word from Modernist Magazine that they wanted to publish the work in their next issue.

Editor Cecile Varry wrote “If” Scroll Backroad “is still available, we’d love to publish it in this month’s issue of Review, which should be released next week. We really liked it and think it fits in very well well with our plan for the matter! ”After some logistics back and forth about graphics, the poems were published in Modernist Magazine on January 31st. by @jmasseypoet. Massey shared that post.

Hours later, he noticed that his tweet in her post about the poems indicated that Varry’s tweet had been deleted. That’s when Massey realized the crowd had come for him again. He went to the site and saw that Modernist Magazine had deleted his work. He contacted Tarr, asking “Has my job been removed from the case? If so, I would appreciate an explanation.”

They have not responded. Massey doesn’t think anyone will come back. Post Millennium reached Tomb for comment, but at the time of writing it has not responded.

This is the third time this has happened since his move. The Academy of American Poets did so, and Virga Magazine. None of these exits offered an explanation. They are afraid of the crowd.

Speaking to The Post Millennial, Massey said that “the indoctrination of social justice is what makes editors scared. Once they get an email or a tweet, saying you’ve published a bully, they just want to get his hands off immediately. On the contrary, these poetry magazines do what they tell the wheelless watchers. “They have been able to arm this new political regime,” Massey said.

And it’s not just contemporary poets who have to slide down the line. “There are poets who are professors who are embedded in the academy, who are openly stopping poets from reading,” Massey said, “wiping them out of the canon.” For his part, he is “against deletion, trying to delete Walt Whitman because in the 19th century he may have said something elusive to the 20th century.”

“In all likelihood, I will not humiliate myself by presenting poems to open calls,” Massey said when asked about his next steps. “So I have to find alternative means of spreading my work.” He is actively working toward that goal.

This is a great time for writers and artists to step out of the frame of published homes, magazines and arts cultures, and make their own. If the exits, the arbiters of the art culture, cannot bear their responsibility to preserve and uphold free speech, discourage unfounded claims, or at least offer forgiveness when an artist ends, they deserve to lose the importance of them and their impact.

