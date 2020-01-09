advertisement

Are viewers ready to pay for another new streaming service – especially one that is only available on their phones and contains short episodes?

Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman, the two driving forces behind Quibi, believe it. The Hollywood mogul and seasoned businesswoman have spent the past 18 months preparing their new mobile-only streaming service for its close-up. On Wednesday, they gave the world a first look at Quibi during a keynote speech at CES in Las Vegas, three months before the app came on the market.

Katzenberg and Whitman are largely confident thanks to the star-studded lineup they put together last year. A collection of Hollywood stars and creators, including Steven Spielberg, Kevin Hart, Jennifer Lopez, Kendall and Kris Jenner, have signed up to do shows for Quibi – among hundreds of others. The two executives are betting that these names, which are tied to compelling shows and films, will attract enough fans who are willing to pay for the service, which includes an ad-free subscription for $ 4.99 per month and an ad-free version for 7 USD 99 per month.

Quibi will launch on April 6th, around the same time that WarnerMedia and NBCUniversal will launch their own new streaming services. Netflix continues to be the industry leader with more than 158 million subscribers worldwide, alongside newcomer Disney + as well as Hulu and Amazon Prime Video, who compete in an increasingly saturated environment.

Whitman, CEO of Quibi, believes the app will have more than just star power. In an interview with TheWrap, she spoke in favor of the app’s “turnstyle” technology, with which viewers can effortlessly switch between horizontal and vertical full-screen video. This, says Whitman, makes Quibi a great viewing experience, even when subscribers are on the go.

TheWrap met Whitman and Katzenberg at Park MGM to discuss Quibi’s strategy for content publishing, pre-commissioning challenges, and the unique license agreement with the developers.

Quibi has announced new shows for the past year almost every week. What is the strategy for publishing content when the service starts on April 6th? How many shows will be available immediately?

Katzenberg: The first year we have 175 shows [which will be released], which is amazing, including 35 films. In the two-week free trial that starts on April 6th, we will have 24 unwritten and documentary shows, and we will have 8 lighthouse movies, and we will have 25 “daily essentials” that we will release every day, since most of them are 24 hour shows with news and information. We publish 3 hours of original content every day, 52 weeks a year. And the idea is to have something with you for every moment. These are the two things we set out to do. Which is, we can find those 2-3 things a day that please and interest you, and we can find these 2-3 things a day that inform you. If we are successful, this will be of great value to you.

“Turnstyle” is something Quibi highlights when the viewer can switch between vertical and horizontal full-screen video. Other popular apps have typically limited themselves to either vertical or horizontal video, but not both. What made you decide to make full-screen videos available in both directions?

Whitman: It was mostly the use case. We believe that we are on the move from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., where you might get on the bus and maybe hold your phone in portrait, and then watch, sit on the bus for 10 minutes -15 minutes and watch in the landscape and then go back. We knew we had to create seamless portrait and landscape in full screen videos. Not much full screen video is available for your phone today. If you see a lot of services, if you look in the portrait, it is a small stamp, and if you keep it horizontal, there are large black lines [on the sides].

In addition to the free two-week trial version, do you have something else in mind to initially “captivate” viewers? After this time, how can you avoid losing steam?

Whitman: I would describe the way we see this launch as “rolling thunder”. [Wednesday] is the first public unveiling of everything Quibi has to offer. There were stories in shows that we signed and there were other stories, but this is the full story of Quibi that will be released. And then we will keep an eye on the news and milestone shows we sign, and we will invite the audience to register as a “Quibi Insider” so that we can keep people updated on the shows we signed, new and what happens to our social platform. [Editor’s note: “Quibi Insider” is essentially a newsletter.]

Then we start our marketing program, which consists of a combination of PR and communication, television [and] outdoor advertising [advertising] and a strong reference to our stars and social channels. You think of someone like Chrissy Teigen who has 30 million Instagram followers. Kendall Jenner has more than 100 million Instagram followers. It is important that we give them content. And because they own their own content at Quibi, they get an incentive to build an audience for their own IP. We’ll continue to evolve in awareness and awareness until launch and want the app to be downloaded on April 6th.

Katzenberg: We’re in a marathon, not a sprint. Disney + is a 100-year brand with the world’s most valuable and important intellectual property. We are a different use case and do not have the same brand awareness. So we don’t think we’ll start like a rocket ship. We think we have built that up over several years.

Can you dissolve the thought process behind the licensing model that allows creators to keep their content and move it to a different location after a few years? Why did you choose this approach?

Katzenberg: To get the best talent, the best intellectual property, the best production companies, the best studios – we wanted Quibi to be the place everyone wants to work. First, because it is a creative new opportunity. It is a new challenge. The creative community in Hollywood is fundamentally entrepreneurial. Every time they set out to do something new – every film, every TV show. You are the creator. We’ve provided them with a number of new tools that Meg and the team created that are really exciting to see what you can do with this device. We then made the resources available to them to create it at a level they are used to. So top production resources and then they gave the advantage that if you do something and it’s a hit – you own it!

Why wouldn’t more companies adopt this approach?

Katzenberg: All I can say is that our business model for Quibi is to give a tremendous reward for people who create content for us, and the reward for our investors is the subscription and advertising revenue. That is why we try to give everyone a “profit” who has unlimited potential. Incidentally, the industry existed in the early 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s before the financial interests in syndication. This is how the broadcast network worked. They didn’t own any of their shows. they licensed it. People have produced for them and they own it.

Whitman: I want to say that we own the platform profit pool and pass 100 percent of the creative profit pool on to the creators.

Katzenberg: This model has worked on broadcast television for almost four decades. So we thought, “Wow, why don’t we go back to it? It worked out pretty well for everyone. We think it can work well for us today.”

I spoke to Meg last summer about Quibi’s decision to limit the episodes to 10 minutes or less, but Jeffrey, in your view, why was this the right way for Quibi?

Katzenberg: We have seen a lot of data on how people interact with videos on their phones. And we know that the average length of stay outside of China is 6.5 minutes [per session]. And if you look at the vast majority of our content, 93 to 95 percent, it’s between 5 and 7 minutes. For our films we wanted to give the filmmakers the time to have a beginning, a middle and an end for each chapter. Apart from that, almost nothing arrives at 10 minutes [long]. Scripted is in the range of 7 to 9 minutes, and the unscripted is in the range of 5 to 6.5 minutes. And that’s what the filmmakers did. We did not impose this on them, but gave them the freedom [to decide].

Quibi starts in less than three months. What is the biggest challenge for you as you approach April 6th?

Whitman: I feel like we’re in pretty good shape. We have acted very deliberately in this regard. Jeffrey and I had half a year to prepare the business plan before we started our first round of fundraisers. Since August 2018, we have had time to implement this plan. I think we are pretty well organized, but there are a lot of things that need to come together: advertising, film, the app, all the technology, there is a lot of technology that runs this app, and I feel great about it. But everything has to come together and show up at the right time.

Katzenberg: If you think of it as a kind of racetrack where all horses are on the track and run nose to nose, whether it’s the technical side, the product side or the content side, everyone runs the race exactly as they should and as we expected. There is still nothing where we see someone slowing down. But we still have three months left.

