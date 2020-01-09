advertisement

After spending much of the past year hiring some of Hollywood’s best creators, Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman gave the crowd a first look at Quibi, their upcoming mobile-only streaming service, at CES in Las Vegas on Wednesday morning.

At the public unveiling of Quibi – three months before the launch on April 6 – the app’s “turnstyle” technology was highlighted, allowing viewers to seamlessly switch from horizontal to vertical full-screen video. This “technical breakthrough,” said Whitman, helped “open up a whole new creative canvas for Hollywood’s best storytellers to delight audiences in ways we never thought possible. It also helps Quibi separate from other apps that cannot offer full screen videos in the same way.

Quibi is supported by major investors such as Disney and WarnerMedia and, according to Katzenberg, will release 175 new shows in its first year.

advertisement

Quibi, short for “Quick Bites”, tries to differentiate itself from other streaming services by running all episodes for no longer than 10 minutes. The app will contain both binge-enabled shows and films – referred to by Quibi as “lighthouses” – which are divided into episodes of a maximum of 10 minutes and published daily.

Also read: Justin Roiland, co-founder of ‘Rick & Morty’, brings new Claymation series to Quibi

A who’s who of stars, producers and directors has already signed up to do shows for Quibi, including Steven Spielberg, Jennifer Lopez, Bill Murray, Ridley Scott and Kendall and Kris Jenner. The plan, according to Katzenberg, is to offer three hours of new content in the app every day and hopefully offer the viewers something quick and entertaining to watch on the go.

Whitman, managing director of Quibi, said we are going through a new “entertainment revolution” in which cell phones play a key role in reaching billions of people. Quibi’s goal was to “build a new technology platform that allows creators to tell stories for our cell phones in new ways.”

During the keynote on Wednesday, Whitman pointed out Spielberg’s horror series “After Dark”, which is a clear example of how mobile technologies can be used. According to Whitman, Spielberg came to Quibi and said he wanted his show to be open to viewers only at night to enhance the creepy experience. Quibi’s engineers, she said, can do this by determining where the sun rises and sets for each viewer based on their location.

Quibi believes that viewers pay to watch its collection of well-known talents. The ad-supported subscription costs $ 4.99 when the service starts, while the ad-free subscription costs $ 7.99 per month.

Also read: Nickelodeon’s “Legends of the Hidden Temple” revived in Quibi

Katzenberg and Whitman gave a brief review of some of the shows and films Quibi will be showing later this year, including “#FreeRayshawn”, a story of a young black war veteran from Iraq who runs away from the cops after staging him have set false drug accusations. The film will star Laurence Fishburne and will be directed by Antoine Fuqua. Whitman then asked the crowd at Aria to sign up for “Quibi Insiders” at Quibi.com, where the company will continue to post updates on new technologies and shows as the debut approaches.

Check back later on Wednesday at TheWrap for an in-depth interview with Katzenberg and Whitman.

17 best TV memes of 2019: from succession theme song to GOT coffee cup (photos)

Let’s look back at the end of 2019 and remember some of the greatest gifts we’ve received this year: memes. There was Alexei and his beloved slurpee from season 3 of “Stranger Things” (may he rest in peace), the meme “When the Succession” by Kermit the Frog that danced, and Marie Kondo who instructed us to destroy absolutely everything “is no joy” and so many more. Let’s take a break to remember the TV memes that led us through 2019. HBO

“When the theme song” Succession “appears” This is perhaps the most memorable theme song of the year. Everything has been paired, from a Germ from Kermit the Frog to a video in which a doggie DJ plays the aux chord at a party – it’s even Nintendo-fied. The long and the short is – this theme song just claps. Props to the composer Nicholas Britell. HBO

“Game of Thrones” coffee cup This is meme that may have exceeded his welcome, but it just won’t die. What happened was somehow for a split second, a coffee mug that would have been impossible during the “GOT” timeline made it a scene before Daenerys (Emilia Clarke). It’s not clear who’s to blame, but in any case, the coffee cup memes are likely to live as long as Clarke and Conleth Hill (Verys) toss the blame back and forth like a hot potato. HBO

Marie Kondo This year Marie Kondo taught us the life-changing magic of tidying up – and she sparked some assignable memes, from reaction pictures by Kondo that said, “I’m so excited because I love clutter”, to her always relevant question: “Do this joy of sparking? ” Netflix

Meryl Streeps scream This moment from “Big Little Lies”, season 2, is actually a serious moment in context, considering that Streep’s son was killed on screen in the previous season and her scream is a real grief. But from context, you have to admit that it’s pretty meme-worthy. Convince yourself here. HBO

Aunt Becky When Lori Loughlin was named as one of the 50 parents involved in the college admissions scandal for allegedly paying $ 500,000 to get her two daughters to the USC, the internet simply couldn’t resist her beloved aunt Toasting Becky. ABC

Alexei and the slurpee from “Stranger Things” “Todd, listen to me. This man in there? I know he doesn’t look like that, but he’s one of the most dangerous men in the world. He killed a lot of children.” With these words, Jim Hopper set a meme to remember, forever immortal Alexei and his cherry slurpee. This is how we remember him as he was in life: angelic, tongue-tongued and smiling. Rest in peace, you beautiful soul. Gone but don’t forget. Netflix

Lady Gaga and Bradley play “Shallow” at the Oscars Who could forget the hottest Oscar moment in history? A meme was born when Gaga and Bradley were on stage in front of almost all of the Dolby Theater audience. Gaga said the performance was just good and that she and Cooper didn’t really love each other … but we can dream. ABC

You were at my wedding, Denise It all started when author Denise McAllister tweeted a brief comment next to an article about “The View” that featured a photo of Meghan McCain. “Can anyone explain The View’s purpose to me? It seems to me to be a round table full of delusions that cause ignorance and lack of emotional regulation,” was McAllister’s exact statement since the tweet had been deleted. McCain’s legendary answer? “You were Denise at my wedding …” Twitter: @MeghanMcCain

Jonathan Frakes “Beyond Belief” supercuts Although Frakes’ “Beyond Belief” stopped broadcasting on Fox in 2002, this TV meme was still born in 2019. The premise of the show was that Frakes would tell several stories of seemingly impossible scenarios and the audience would decide for themselves which ones were true and which were false. In the end, Frakes would reveal the truth. A supercut from catchphrases like “It never happened” and “It’s fiction” produced a meme. Fox

How often This was technically broadcast on television, so let’s go. A meme was born when MP Jackie Speier interviewed President Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, during his televised testimony before the Supervision and Reform Committee last February. When asked how often he had threatened people in Trump’s name (50? 100? 200?), Cohen simply replied “more” until Speier finally raised the bar to 500 and replied, “Probably.” Needless to say, the Internet has had a day when the context for Cohen’s reaction has changed. CBS

Andy King from Fyre Fest Both a Netflix and Hulu document were released earlier this year and are still counting for 2019 – just like the memes that inspired them. A favorite is this wordless screen grab from Andy King, the festival producer who was instructed by Billy McFarland to offer a blowjob to a customs agent to get water for the Fyre Fest. He was the real MVP. Netflix

Daenerys’ squint In a screenshot from the second episode of the last season of “Game of Thrones”, Daenerys Targaryen Sansa Stark smiles tense during a conversation with her. Twitter users added their own captions to the photo, and a meme got its wings. HBO

I with Ellen Ellen Degeneres is known for giving guests ridiculous things. The meme “Me on Ellen” takes advantage of this by imagining scenarios in which Ellen gives guests absolutely ridiculous things, such as the ocean itself. Photo by: NBCUniversal

The flounder doll in “Little Mermaid Live” When “Moana” star Auli’i Cravalho made her debut as Ariel for her first performance of “Part of Your World”, she was accompanied by a puppet version of her companion Flounder that did not convince the audience. The blink-free eyes and the forced smile of the fish doll inspired many memories of that evening. ABC / Disney

Adam Levine’s Super Bowl shirt The Maroon Five singer was doing his own business when everyone on Twitter suddenly realized that Levine’s shirt had the same pattern as many of the furniture owned by Target. But luckily (or unfortunately, depending on whom you ask), he took off the tank top pretty quickly. Getty

Hot priest Oh, Andrew Scott. Who gave you the right? This is not a meme in itself, but it was such an internet phenomenon that it deserves an honorable mention. Since we never find his name on “Fleabag”, he is simply called “The Priest” on the screen. But Twitter quickly gave him a more noble title – Hot Priest. And the internet was never the same again. Phoebe Waller-Bridge explained why the audience in her SNL opening monologue is so thirsty for him: “It was because he did one thing: listen.” Amazon

Kendall Roy raps on “Succession” Another commendable mention is this famous “succession” moment, in which Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) sings an original rap commemorating 50 years of his father Logan Roy, who heads Waystar Royco. Many gifs circulated after that, but nobody could predict the magnitude of the effects of Ken-W-A. Here we still hum months later with “L to the OG, age is the O-G-A-N, he is playing”. Okay, maybe just me? HBO

Previous slide

Next slide

And who could forget Alexei and his stranger things slurpee?

Let’s look back at the end of 2019 and remember some of the greatest gifts we’ve received this year: memes. There was Alexei and his beloved slurpee from season 3 of “Stranger Things” (may he rest in peace), the meme “When the Succession” by Kermit the Frog that danced. Marie Kondo told us to destroy absolutely everything “is not fun” and so many more. Let’s take a break to remember the TV memes that led us through 2019.

advertisement