advertisement

Jeffrey Dean Morgan called for a “masked comeback” when he tweeted a photo of himself this week wearing glasses over his old comedian mask. His fans caused a sensation and now want to see him return to the world of capes and criminals, but not as the lighthearted guardian Edward Blake.

They want to see the grizzled character actor Walking Dead Alaun and Zack Snyder favorite play Thomas Wayne again – except that they’re calling for the Flashpoint iteration of the Wayne family patriarch, who becomes Batman instead of his son.

Related: New Ad Gal Gadots Wonder Woman 1984 is a restart of Zack Snyders DCEU!

advertisement

When Barry Allen returned to save his mother in Flashpoint, he created an alternate timeline that shook the relative stability of the world he knew. As a result, Bruce was killed in the alley by Joe Chill, not his parents. Martha went insane and wild. Thomas took his grief and used it to scare the Gotham underworld as a Batman who accepts more weapons.

Morgan, who in Batman v. Superman played the traditional, unfortunate Thomas, the passion began on New Year’s Eve. He tweeted:

“Gus found the comedian mask. Still fits like a glove. And looks extra extra with my badass bifocals. On a masked comeback in 2020. “

Gus found the comedian mask. Still fits like a glove. And looks extra extra with my badass bifocals. On a masked comeback in 2020. pic.twitter.com/Df7WHuaNnN

– Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan), December 31, 2019

See also: Watchmen Star Regina King in a second season of HBO: “That sounds like a high hill for climbing”

The response was positive. It is difficult for a tweet to choose between the Snyder Cut and a Flashpoint Batman. However, he doesn’t have to do it in the truest sense of the word.

I couldn’t choose to watch the Snydercut or this movie 🤩🤩 pic.twitter.com/Cz5wePcGgR

– Gavriel Mal (@Gavrielmal), December 31, 2019

Another answer asked him to call after the release of Snyder Cut:

Can you #ReleaseTheSnyderCut ?! ??! @ JDMorgan # FlashpointBatman pic.twitter.com/URhPLUlV7Y call

– MD310 #ReleaseTheSnyderCut (@ mdaze310) December 31, 2019

See also: Zack Snyder reveals convincing evidence of the authenticity of the Snyder Cut of Justice League

Knowingly or unknowingly, Morgan gives hope that he will play a Flashpoint Batman with live action on the big screen. The timing is right, which is finally around the corner with Ezra Miller’s long-delayed flash solo film. However, the story of the restart of the universe is unlikely to change.

Morgan campaigned for a Flashpoint film in 2017 and even appeared with Jimmy Kimmel to annoy a “paradoxical universe”. However, the following year at San Diego Comic-Con, he revealed without involving Snyder Warner Bros. creative direction changed.

“When Zack Snyder had more to do with the DC universe, there was a real opportunity in my opinion. But now that he has stepped back a bit, I have heard various things that Flashpoint may not lead in that direction. It will be more of an origin story for Flash. “

See also: Jeffrey Dean Morgan informs about the grim update to Flashpoint Film

And according to previous reports, the genesis is the one that director Andy Muschietti wants to tell. No flash point Batman for us.

Does Jeffrey Dean Morgan play Flashpoint’s Thomas Wayne and Batman in the DC Extended Universe? Tell us in the comments.

(Visited 49 times, 49 Visits today)

advertisement