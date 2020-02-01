advertisement

The vast majority of us will never see $ 1 million in our lives, no matter $ 1 billion. And you can forget it if you think you will make $ 13 billion in a million years.

I am sorry to destroy your dreams. That’s how it is. One man who made $ 13 billion is Jeff Bezos after Amazon’s stock rose 11% on Thursday, January 30.

Amazon exceeded Wall Street’s fourth-quarter expectations, causing its CEO’s stock and prosperity to skyrocket, and Bezos’ net worth to rise to around $ 129.5 billion.

This sharp rise meant that Amazon was the fourth company to break the trillion-dollar market cap in the U.S., joining Apple, Alphabet, and Microsoft.

Bezos profited generously from the ongoing trade wave, which enriched him many times over in just 15 minutes. However, how much exactly the CEO has earned is controversial. Bloomberg said it had earned $ 13.2 billion, Forbes estimated it took away $ 12.8 billion, and CNBC believes the value of Bezos’s stake has increased by $ 12.6 billion.

In both cases, he made about $ 13 billion to do (slightly) better than me. According to Forbes, Bezos is already the richest person in the world and is moving further from Bill Gates – who is in second place and was the richest person in the world until 2017.

The 56-year-old businessman dropped to a still impressive second place after disappointing in the third quarter that Amazon stocks had slumped 7% after close of business. As a result, Bezos’ huge fortune was a small blow, dropping to “only” $ 103.9 billion.

This decline in Amazon stocks was not the only reason the CEO fell easily out of his pocket last year when his high-profile divorce agreement was concluded in the summer. As part of the settlement, MacKenzie Bezos acquired a 4% stake in Amazon – or approximately 19.7 million shares – worth $ 36 billion at the time.

This made her one of the richest people in the country, with an estimated net worth of $ 35.9 billion. This week, however, she sold, gifted, or transferred Amazon stocks for around $ 350 million, which corresponds to 1% of her Amazon stocks.

Regardless of how much the deal cost him, Bezos appears to be back in business with the recent stock appreciation.

