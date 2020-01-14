advertisement

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has donated £ 523,000 to help Bushfire in Australia – the same amount he earns in less than five minutes.

Bezos is the youngest billionaire to help tackle the crisis that has hit Australia since September last year.

The 56-year-old businessman went to Instagram to share the news of his donation.

Our hearts go to all Australians who can deal with these devastating bush fires. Amazon donates AU $ 1 million for supplies and services needed. Find out more and learn how customers can also help.

The Amazon blog explains how it helps by donating items to BlazeAid, providing technical support, and donating money.

Despite the donation, Bezos – the richest man in the world – has a backlash because he stopped donating and also because within five minutes he earned the same amount that he donated.

Jeff Bezos is worth $ 116 billion. This is approximately 0.00059% of his assets. If you had $ 50,000 it would be a donation less than $ 30. And winning headlines for it

Another Twitter user said:

That may sound terrible, but $ 690,000 is a shame for #JeffBezos. It’s like putting $ 2 in the Salvation Army bucket. Cheap billionaire.

According to Business Insider, Bezos’ assets increased by $ 78.5 billion in 2018, which equates to more than $ 215 million a day or $ 149,353 a minute.

This number is an estimate based on how much his net worth grew from 2017 to 2018, and does not reflect Bezos’ exact salary from Amazon. Much of Bezos’ assets are tied to Amazon stocks, whose value fluctuates.

He makes a whopping $ 8,961,187 an hour – roughly 315 times the average $ 28,466 a year from Amazon. An Amazon worker earning the minimum wage of $ 15 would have to work around 597,412 hours or 24 hours a day for about 68 years to earn what Bezos earns in an hour.

Other celebrities who have donated to the Australian bushfire crisis are Kylie Jenner, P! Nk and Chris Hemsworth – all earn less than Bezos, but donate more.

Whether the donation is affecting Bezos income or not, I think the most important thing we should focus on is for the world to come together to help Australia in every possible way.

Regardless of whether it is £ 50 or £ 50,000, you can donate to the Australian Red Cross here. Alternatively, you can donate to the NSW Rural Fire Service or the Queensland Fire Service here.

You can also donate to the WWF Australia Bushfire Emergency Fund here.

