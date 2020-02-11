advertisement

Atlanta Rapper Jeezy and Jeannie Mai Going well together in 2020. The hip-hop couple continued to offer boo’d up vibes after being spotted during New York Fashion Week festivities.

Key facts: This week, Jeannie went to her Instagram page and released a ton of shots alongside the snowman.

Key details: In January 2020, Jeezy celebrated his boo’s birthday with a ready celebration.

advertisement

Wait, there is more: Jeannie made sure to share a lighted moment of the birthday party.

Before you leave: Heavy and discreet rap brought together a surprise performance for May with a crooner Tevin Campbell.

Rapper Jeezy surprised his girlfriend talk show host for his birthday with a performance by R&B singer Tevin Campbell at a New Years Eve party in Miami. “Happy birthday, baby,” we can hear the rapper in a video posted on Instagram from May on Thursday. “I can’t sing but I have someone to come and sing‘ Happy Birthday ’. (Page Six)

advertisement