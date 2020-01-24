advertisement

According to a report in Boston on Friday, the Rams have another job on coach Sean McVay’s staff after deputy offensive coordinator Jedd Fisch left for the New England Patriots.

After a season as an offensive coordinator at UCLA, in which he acted as the Bruins’ interim coach for the last two games after Jim Mora’s release, Fisch switched to the Rams in 2018 as a senior offensive assistant.

Fish has often skipped NFL and college assistant coaching jobs over a two-decade career.

Under McVay, he supported McVay with watch management during the games.

McVay, who turned 34 on Friday, now has at least three assistant coaching positions, including that of Special Teams coordinator John Fassell and running backs coach Skip Peete. Fassell left to join the Dallas Cowboys staff. Peete’s ram contract was not renewed and he ended up with the cowboys.

Two weeks ago, the Rams said they were close to hiring Brandon Staley from the Denver Broncos as defense coordinator and Kevin O’Connell from the Washington Redskins as offensive coordinator. Staley would replace Wade Phillips, whose contract was not renewed, and O’Connell would occupy a new slot, while McVay would probably continue to call games.

