When it comes to fashion, Rihanna has a knack for getting the unconventional under control. A typical example: The singer who became a designer was discovered in New York last night. He wore an oversize look with a fluffy green beanie and an orange knitted clutch.

For everyone else, the outfit may have made fashion experts wince, but for Rihanna it was a lesson in the art of clashing. Initially, A-lister wore a Metallica band t-shirt and straight-leg jeans under an oversized Raf Simons shirt jacket.

Rihanna is out and about in New York on February 8th.

A close-up of Rihanna’s Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Facetasm sneakers.

Riri wore a pair of Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Facetasm sneakers on his feet. The shoes were designed by Jordan Brand in collaboration with the Japanese label Facetasm and have a white leather upper with covers in light blue and navy blue and a bright orange stripe on the heel. Facetasm designer Hiromichi Ochiai has processed its characteristic crumpled texture throughout the upper. Released in November 2019 for $ 130, the kicks are now sold out, but can be purchased on the sneaker re-commerce website StockX.com for around $ 220 and more depending on size.

Of course, jeans, T-shirts and sneakers are hardly groundbreaking terrain. Where the outfit became unusual – and unique Rihanna – was with the accessories.

The hit maker of Umbrella wore a moss-green faux fur hat from Emma Brewin, rainbow-colored sunglasses from her own Fenty label (even though it was night) and layered cross pendants. To top it off, she wore a bright orange knitted clutch from Bottega Veneta’s spring collection 20. Overall, the unusual mix gave the outfit a touch of nonchalance, which can be the factor that contributes the most to the instant coolness – and the reason why Rihanna’s outfits always seem to land.

