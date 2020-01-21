advertisement

“American Dirt” (Flatiron, 400 pages, ½ of four) starts like a thriller: At her niece’s quinceañera, Lydia’s entire family is slaughtered by a cartel: a total of 16 people, including her journalist husband Javier, a man with whom Lydia had inadvertently made friends and was known only as a literal, spectacled poet who visited her little Acapulco bookstore until her husband announced the news. Only Lydia and her 8-year-old son Luca escape the carnage. But she knows that Javier will come for her.

It is a gripping scenario. Then it becomes very problematic very quickly.

The book by Jeanine Cummins quickly turns into a harrowing migrant story and records the dangerous journey of Lydia and Luca from Acapulco to the United States. In Mexico, Javier has tentacles in everything; you will only be safe in el norte. To get there, they have to follow the path that the blood, sweat and tears of thousands of migrants cross the border and across the desert, and Cummins describes their suffering in unsavory, glaring details.

“American Dirt” positions itself as the great socio-political novel of our time. Instead, it smells of opportunism and replaces mere trauma with sheets of paper. Bones are broken. Bodies are torn apart under trains. Women are raped and raped again. Several children die graphically, one under a garbage truck.

To witness all of this, Cummins has created an outsider with whom every reader can compassionately embark on the journey, a working middle-class mother who only crosses the border illegally because an almighty villain forces her to do so. It is a cunning calculation and also a deeply cynical one. On the way, she meets countless characters who only exist to explain various aspects of the process (coyotes, border patrols, ICE agents) in stilted exposure, and every brown person reads as a potential threat.

Characters make terrible decisions that defy logic to advance the action along a thriller path. As he prepares to post his profile on Javier, Lydia’s husband asks her in a flashback if they should go away a bit to be on the safe side. “No, I think we’re fine,” says Lydia. You drink a few beers and relax. It is one of many confusing actions that are performed by otherwise intelligent characters.

Even at sentence level, “American dirt” is often a must. Lydia not only blinks her eyes, she “instills gratitude with the slow blinking of her eyelashes”. As a man plunges to death from the top of a train, “his shadow makes the form of grief as he races down to earth.” A woman who resists a rapist can feel the hard lump of his anatomy against squeezes her stomach. “

These missteps in character, history, and style would be problematic regardless of the source. In this case, however, it does matter that the source is a European-born woman in the United States who is not connected to the Mexican migration experience. In anticipation of this criticism, Cummins defends her decision to write this story in her author’s note. But even there it does more damage than damage limitation. “I was concerned that as a non-immigrant and a non-Mexican, I had no business writing a book that played almost exclusively in Mexico and exclusively among immigrants,” writes Cummins. “I wish someone who was a little more brownish than me would write it.”

Many people who are “a little more brownish” than Cummins wrote it. Only last year, the Mexican writer Valeria Luiselli published the sensational “Lost Children Archive”. In 2018 the beautifully written “Fruit of the Drunken Tree” by the Colombian writer Ingrid Rojas Contreras was published. Or there is even the Pulitzer Prize finalist “The Devil’s Highway” by Mexican writer Luis Alberto Urrea in 2004 – an author that Lydia names as one of her favorites.

In her author’s note, Cummins continues: “In the worst case, we (migrants) perceive as a penetrating mob criminals that damage resources and at best as a kind of helpless, impoverished, faceless, brown mass that calls for help at our front door. We rarely see them as our fellow human beings. “

But who is it that makes us ask?

It’s worth noting that some people have given rave reviews to “American Dirt,” including Oprah Winfrey, who announced the book as her latest book club selection. “Jeanine Cummins does a remarkable job of literally following in the footsteps of migrants and making us feel her fear and despair of living in freedom,” says Winfrey.

