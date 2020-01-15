advertisement

Former Wildrose Party leader Brian Jean says now is the perfect time to reopen the Constitution to address Alberta issues.

Vince Mcdermott / Postmedia

When it comes to turning Canada into a constitutional rule that promotes prosperity, neither the Trudeau federal government nor the Kenney Alberta government are taking it properly.

advertisement

Trudeau refuses to see the truth: his stance on these issues has broken the Confederacy. His cynical use of regional identity politics and his approach to the courts on constitutional issues has created a crisis of national unity. The truth is that Canada, as we know it, is in danger.

Alberta has contributed more to the coffers of the rest of Canada than any other sub-national region has contributed to its national government anywhere in the world. Ever. Through their federal taxes, Albertans contribute over $ 20 billion more annually to Ottawa than to return transfers or services. Canadians ignore the fact that oil and gas production and support is Canada’s second largest dollar-denominated industry and the largest when it comes to paying federal taxes. Albertans and Alberta companies indirectly fund government services in most other provinces.

Governments of all levels across Canada have recently launched unprecedented attacks against Alberta’s livelihood and industries, and Albertans are furious. Most Albertans feel exploited by Canada. They do not express themselves as a colony in their own country. Because of this, the danger of separatism in Alberta is real.

Dealing with the energy industry and its impact on work has changed the psyche of Albertans. At the same time, agriculture, Alberta’s second-largest industry, has been stalled by three very poor years. A people who feels offended, underappreciated and exploited will consider options that were only unimaginable just a few years ago.

The risk of parting from Alberta may not be immediate – Alberta would not vote today to part. But there is a real danger that Alberta will be driven by the Confederacy. One or two more hurdles and Alberta separatism will cross over into “winning conditions” territory.

Kenney is not accepting this. He has explained that while he understands the frustrations of regular Albertans, he is a Canadian nationalist and will always remain so. Usually Kenney’s brilliant political radar has failed him, as this line of thinking does not match the sentiments of many Albertans. It is also a weak shopping position. He has delivered his most important shopping chip and the elites running Canada have noticed.

Most Albertans still love Canada. They believe it can be adjusted. But this love is not unconditional. Albertans also acknowledge that the marriage between Alberta and the rest of Canada is deeply troubled and that there are elements in Canada determined to push Alberta out of the Confederacy. Most Albertans know that arranging a tumultuous marriage requires work. They also know that not all marriages can be saved. A marriage becomes invalid when one party completely stops taking care of the other party’s feelings, interests, and needs.

Albertans want a “Let’s fix Canada, but if we can’t fix Canada we may have to leave” party. Kenney is offering them a Party “Let’s fix Canada, but I’ll never leave.” His position invites the rest of Canada not to take it seriously and this risks becoming too offside with Albertans.

Despite his formidable political skills, Kenney has to worry about the consequences of any setback. Another negative court ruling, cynical Liberal minority politics, Americans giving up on Keystone XL or stalling Line 3 updates, or even electing a less conservative Federalist leader sympathetic to Alberta – either of which may make sense separatist big push Kenney must consider these risks.

The Prime Minister must do everything in his power to force the opening of the Constitution immediately. Constitutional discussions are never fun, but they have never been more necessary. He must pull every lever, exercise every privilege, and be unreasonably divisive at times. Kenney must launch a variety of Supreme Court challenges and seek a Supreme Court reference on whether the principles behind the “conditions of union” that led to the Confederacy apply to established provinces after 1867.

Kenney should explain to the rest of Canada that, even if he is a Canadian nationalist, many Albertans will not stay in an abusive relationship.

There are currently seven small conservative “c” prime ministers and the prime minister is in a minority position. There will never be a better time to press to fix Canada than the current one.

Brian Jean is the former leader of the Opposition in Alberta.

advertisement